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Broken water main spawns sinkhole in Los Feliz, traps Spectrum van

An area resident takes photos of a Spectrum van in a sinkhole
A resident takes photos of a Spectrum van trapped in a sinkhole that opened up following a water main break in Los Feliz Wednesday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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A large sinkhole swallowed part of a Los Feliz street and a parked work van after a water main break sent a torrent gushing down Normandie Avenue Wednesday morning, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the water main break forced city officials to close down a block of Normandie Avenue as Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked to stop the water and assess the damage.

The break was reported at 11:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Normandie Avenue, said Pamela Workman, spokesperson for the LADWP.

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The break occurred on a water main pipe that’s about 8 inches in diameter, Workman said, and affected about 30 customers in the area.

Capt. Tony Tubbs of the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters also responded to reports about flooding in the area and found water bubbling from the street.

Firefighters cordoned off the area and confirmed there were no injuries.

West Hollywood, CA - July 16, 2026: An aerial view of the flooded Metro bus barn where water was gushing down West Hollywood streets and many streets were closed this morning after a major water main broke in West Hollywood on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at 4:37 a.m. that a major water main was broken in the area of Palm Avenue and Harratt Street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Sunset Strip flooded by ruptured 110-year-old water line, another blow to L.A.’s ancient infrastructure

A water main broke in West Hollywood, flooding a neighborhood off Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive.

Video from KTLA showed that a sinkhole had formed along the street, damaging a parked Spectrum van parked on the road. The front end of the van could be seen sliding into the sinkhole, as water continued to gush out from the ground.

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The water main break was the latest in Los Angeles over the past few months as officials struggle with aging infrastructure and failing water systems that have caused major disruptions for motorists and residents.

A large line that broke on July 16 sent millions of gallons of water onto the Sunset Strip, causing a massive sinkhole and forcing city officials to shut down Sunset Boulevard and other side streets. The streets remained closed for eight days as officials worked to fix the 110-year-old pipe.

Officials estimated up to 200 cars — many of them parked in subterranean garages — were damaged as a result.

On Oct. 8, water from a broken main opened a gaping hole in a Porter Ranch intersection. The break created a wall of water and rocks that shot across the intersection of Kenya Street and Vanalden Avenue, according to CBSNews. LADWP quickly shut off the water and contained the break.

Wednesday’s rupture forced officials to shut down Normandie Avenue from Franklin Avenue to De Mille Drive, Workman said.

Work crews were still on site Wednesday afternoon, and it was still unclear when service would resume, or when the road would reopen.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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