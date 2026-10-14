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Just before deadly helicopter crash off Catalina, another chopper nearly went down, NTSB says

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy speaks during a joint press conference
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, speaks during a joint press conference about a helicopter crash off the coast of Catalina Island on Sept. 30.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
Hannah Fry.
By Richard Winton and Hannah Fry
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Federal authorities are investigating a second medical evacuation helicopter incident near Catalina Island that occurred just moments before a separate fatal crash claimed the lives of three on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking to determine what led to the incident with a Mercy Air Eurocopter bound for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center from Catalina Island’s Pebbly Beach on Sept. 30

According to an internal report obtained by a doctormedic.com, the helicopter dropped a short distance off the coast of Catalina and touched the water before the pilot recovered and continued the flight

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“The FAA is aware of and looking into an incident involving a medical helicopter that departed from Catalina Island shortly before a different helicopter that crashed,” the agency said in a statement to The Times. A spokesperson did not answer a question from The Times about why the incident was not listed on the FAA’s website that details aircraft incidents and accidents.

According to the online flight track information, the Mercy Air Eurocopter nearly crashed the night of Sept. 30, no more than a minute before a REACH Air Medical Services Eurocopter would plunge into the ocean after taking off from the same Pebbly Beach helipad. The REACH Air Medical Services aircraft climbed to about 175 feet in the air at 7:46 p.m. before rapidly descending seconds later.

That crash claimed the lives of patient Catalina Romero, nurse Jessica Devries, 48, and pilot Steve Robinson. Two others on the flight were rescued from the water. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department divers found Romero’s body in the helicopter wreckage, some 218 feet below a day later.

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Catalina, California-Oct. 10, 2024-Aerial view of the runway at Catalina's Airport in the Sky on Oct. 10, 2024. (Jack Dolan / Los Angeles Times)

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On isolated Catalina, a lifesaving helicopter flight ends in tragedy, questions

A medical evacuation helicopter crash off Catalina Island that left three dead highlights the many risks of emergency transport to the mainland.

Part of the danger of air travel in and out of Catalina at night involves flying over water in darkness and spatial disorientation, which occurs when a pilot flying in low visibility due to clouds, fog or darkness cannot see a horizon and their senses conflict with the reality of their position.

Peter Knudsen, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board that is investigated the fatal Reach Air Medical Services helicopter crash, “we are definitely aware of this information about the other helicopter.”

The Mercy helicopter, operated by Air Methods, took off from the Pebbly Beach helipad at 7:45 p.m., multiple flight radar records show. About 40 seconds into the flight, the helicopter rapidly dropped to 75 feet, data shows.

Records obtained and redacted in part by the doctormedic.com reveal that, in an internal report, the pilot described the conditions “as visibility was unclear through NVG (night vision goggles) with no moon, calm ocean. I realized we had descended from 150 feet to 75 feet - made control corrections. I looked back in, felt a thump and spray under chin bubble. Obvious contact with water.”

The report was written Oct. 7, more than a week after the incident.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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