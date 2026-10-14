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Cause of death for Jackie the bald eagle revealed; avian icon has been cremated

Jackie the bald eagle facing the camera
Jackie, star of a Big Bear livestream, died in August.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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Jackie amassed millions of devoted fans thanks to a nonstop livestream of the aerie overlooking Big Bear Lake she shared with mate Shadow. When Big Bear’s celebrity eagle died in August, questions swirled about what had gone wrong.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that Jackie died from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu. Testing revealed that rat poison was in her system, but officials do not believe it to be the primary cause of her illness or death. She had been suffering from multiple diseases, according to the department.

Closeup of a bald eagle inspecting an egg in a nest.
The livestream captures Jackie inspecting one of her eggs in 2023.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
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In July, the eagle was found weak and disheveled on the shoreline of Big Bear Lake. She was taken to Ojai for treatment. Tests revealed she had anemia, so she received a blood transfusion from another eagle. Despite scans and biopsies, experts could not figure out why she was ill. She died on Aug. 10 in the care of the Ojai Raptor Center.

Veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance performed the necropsy, Fish and Wildlife said in a joint statement with the wildlife alliance and the raptor center.

BIG BEAR, CA - OCTOBER 3, 2026: Muralist Wes Abarca spray paints Jackie during a memorial event titled, 'Wings Over Big Bear' honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear on Saturday, October 3, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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The necropsy found that highly pathogenic avian influenza was the “primary underlying cause of her decline,” and that the infection caused a severe stomach ulcer.

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Jackie also showed signs of chronic disease involving the ventriculus, also known as the gizzard. The disease contributed to blood loss, anemia and a serious secondary bacterial infection. A toxicology screening discovered brodifacoum — rat poison — in her liver, as well as other persistent environmental contaminants.

Bald eagle Jackie, completely covered in snow, pops out from under the snow, beak first.
Jackie surfaces after being buried in snow while sitting on her nest for 62 hours in February 2024.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)

“The necropsy did not find uncontrolled bleeding typically associated with anticoagulant rodenticide; therefore, brodifacoum was not identified as the primary cause of illness or death,” Fish and Wildlife said.

Experts have also ruled out West Nile virus and heavy metals as factors that could have contributed to her death.

“The necropsy results have helped connect many of the findings we were seeing throughout the eagle’s hospitalization,” Chris Eksteen, executive director of the Ojai Raptor Center, said in the statement.

Jackie’s remains were cremated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Eagle Repository to prevent the spread of bird flu, according to Fish and Wildlife.

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Muralist Wes Abarca works on an image of Jackie
Muralist Wes Abarca works on an image of Jackie for a memorial event at Bear Mountain Resort on Oct. 3.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Some Jackie fans had unsuccessfully fought officials’ plans to send Jackie to the repository, which was established in the 1970s to provide members of federally recognized Native American tribes with eagle feathers, parts and whole bodies for religious use. At the time, fans argued that Jackie deserved special treatment (virtually all recovered carcasses of bald and golden eagles in the country are sent to the facility) and that she should perhaps be preserved through taxidermy.

Fish and Wildlife Service and its National Eagle Repository did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackie’s longtime mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear and appears to be healthy, Fish and Wildlife said. Days after Jackie’s death, Shadow was spotted in the company of a different female.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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