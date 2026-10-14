Pacific Coast Highway partially closed in Orange County after crack appears in hillside

Erosion is suspected of causing a large crack to form on a cliffside that supports a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway between El Morro Canyon and Irvine Cove near the Laguna Beach border.

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A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County is closed after a crack appeared in the hillside below the road, prompting closer inspection from officials after last weekend’s storms and high surf.

Aerial footage showed a crack on a slope between the ocean and the highway’s southbound lane in Laguna Beach. On Tuesday, the California Department of Transportation closed one southbound lane from Reef Point Drive to Irvine Cove Drive as a precautionary measure until repairs are complete, Caltrans spokesperson Christianne Smith said in an email.

What those repairs will entail, exactly, appears yet to be determined, as the agency reviews surveys and drone footage “to determine the most effective path forward,” Smith said.

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Over the last few weeks, California’s coastline has been battered by repeated high-surf events that have eroded beaches and damaged infrastructure.

“For the safety of the traveling public and the workers on the roadway, we ask that the public follow all detour and speed limit signs in the area,” Smith said.

It’s unclear what caused the crack, but a Laguna Beach spokesperson said in an email that the recent storm surges could have eroded the base of the slope.

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Over the last few weeks, California’s coastline has been battered by repeated high-surf events that have eroded beaches and damaged infrastructure.