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Pacific Coast Highway partially closed in Orange County after crack appears in hillside

Erosion has caused a large crack to form along a cliffside near the Laguna Beach border.
Erosion is suspected of causing a large crack to form on a cliffside that supports a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway between El Morro Canyon and Irvine Cove near the Laguna Beach border.
(KTLA)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County is closed after a crack appeared in the hillside below the road, prompting closer inspection from officials after last weekend’s storms and high surf.

Aerial footage showed a crack on a slope between the ocean and the highway’s southbound lane in Laguna Beach. On Tuesday, the California Department of Transportation closed one southbound lane from Reef Point Drive to Irvine Cove Drive as a precautionary measure until repairs are complete, Caltrans spokesperson Christianne Smith said in an email.

What those repairs will entail, exactly, appears yet to be determined, as the agency reviews surveys and drone footage “to determine the most effective path forward,” Smith said.

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Over the last few weeks, California’s coastline has been battered by repeated high-surf events that have eroded beaches and damaged infrastructure.

“For the safety of the traveling public and the workers on the roadway, we ask that the public follow all detour and speed limit signs in the area,” Smith said.

It’s unclear what caused the crack, but a Laguna Beach spokesperson said in an email that the recent storm surges could have eroded the base of the slope.

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Over the last few weeks, California’s coastline has been battered by repeated high-surf events that have eroded beaches and damaged infrastructure.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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