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How this Saturday’s ‘No Kings Day’ protests will be different

The "No Kings" protest at Gloria Molina Grand Park in L.A. in March 2026 had a big balloon of a Trumplike figure in a diaper.
The “No Kings” protest at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles in March 2026
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Thousands of “No Kings” rallies are scheduled to take place Saturday aimed at getting people to vote early in the November midterm elections.

The first three “No Kings” rallies held over the past year or so were aimed at protesting President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, the war in Iran and high gas and food prices.

Saturday’s demonstrations will be different, focusing instead on voter-participation drives. Candidate endorsements, party promotions and active campaigning will be prohibited.

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“No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming our power after a year of mass mobilizations,” according to the No Kings coalition website. “It’s a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count.”

In March, an estimated 8 million people participated in 3,300 events held around the U.S. and overseas — an increase of 1 million demonstrators compared with the “No Kings” event last October. The title “No Kings” was intended to protest what critics called the authoritarian policies of President Trump. The first protest took place June 14, 2025, on Trump’s birthday.

In Los Angeles, the previous protests involved a massive flashpoint near City Hall and the Metropolitan Detention Center. The No Kings website shows several dozen demonstrations scheduled Saturday throughout Southern California, from Santa Clarita to San Diego.

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Hundreds line Coast Highway at Jamboree Road to take part in the June 14, 2025, "No Kings" protest.
(Susan Hoffman)

Law enforcement agencies are expected to ramp up their numbers during the rallies.

“We’ll [have] sufficient amount of officers if anything arises during that day,” said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Rosario Cervantes, who said that additional law enforcement would be deployed across Los Angeles but declined to specify how many and where.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will also deploy additional deputies, Sgt. Gerard McCann told the Orange County Register.

“Most of our focus, though, is going to be on making sure that everybody’s First Amendment rights are protected,” he said. “And as long as the laws are followed and there’s nothing — no vandalism, nothing illegal done — then our main focus will be that. But if we need to make enforcement because of other issues, if there is any criminal activity, then we will enforce those laws.”

The “No Kings” organizers also shared “Vote Early” resources aimed at providing residents with information and a plan to vote in the midterms.

Where to attend events across Southern California

  • Big Bear: 42170 Big Bear Blvd. between 1-4 p.m.
  • Corona: 1156 E. Ontario Ave., between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Downtown Los Angeles: Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Spring St., 1-5:30 p.m.
  • Glendale: Veterans Memorial, 613 E. Broadway, 12-2 p.m.
  • Huntington Beach: Huntington Beach Pier, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Long Beach: Junipero Avenue and East Ocean Boulevard, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Monterey Park: Atlantic Boulevard and Riggin Street, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Pasadena: Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Riverside: Market Street and University Avenue, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Sherman Oaks: 14311 Ventura Boulevard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tustin: 17227 17th St., 7:30-10 a.m.
  • Whittier: Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn St., 12:30-2 p.m.

Other ‘No Kings’ events can be found at nokings.org.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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