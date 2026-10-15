Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Los Angeles city employee among four charged in downtown graffiti spree

Graffiti at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center
Graffiti marks the sign for the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, across from Los Angeles City Hall.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee is one of four men accused of causing $170,000 in graffiti damage to downtown buildings, prosecutors say.
  • Prosecutors say the defendants used specialized equipment and drones to reach high locations and record their activities.
  • Javier Rezendez Rocha, 38, worked for LADWP since 2018, prosecutors said.

Four men — including a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee — were responsible for more than $170,000 in damage to downtown buildings during a yearlong graffiti spree, prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Javier Rezendez Rocha, who joined LADWP as an aide to electricians, was charged with 12 counts of felony vandalism in connection with the string of incidents that lasted from August 2025 to August 2026, according to a criminal complaint.

Rocha and three other men are accused of using “specialized equipment” to spray-paint tags and other markings down the sides of buildings, recording their actions with drones, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“These defendants turned buildings across Los Angeles into their personal billboards, leaving property owners with over $170,000 in repair costs,” Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “Their alleged motive: not artistic expression but money and social media eyeballs. They are accused of going to extraordinary lengths to commit these crimes, using climbing equipment and drones to record their vandalism then allegedly profiting from it.”

Some of the addresses listed in the criminal complaint match those of historic downtown corridor buildings such as the Cameo Theatre and the Roxie Theatre. Another incident took place inside Pershing Square and one happened outside downtown near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Authorities said city-owned “rapelling equipment was allegedly used” during the incidents and displayed online, according to a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Michael Ray Gonzales, 40, of Pico Rivera was charged with seven counts of felony vandalism. Francisco Rodriguez Aguilar, 37, of West Covina and Richard Evan Ward II, 45, of Oceanside were charged with two counts each.

It was not immediately clear whether the men were represented by attorneys.

An LADWP spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    What Kind of Governor Does California Want?

    In our first episode, the L.A. Times columnist George Skelton sizes up the governors he’s known, what made them successful and whether the next one can measure up.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement