As Santa Ana winds bear down, officials shutter parks to avoid sparking a fire: Here’s what’s closed

The Backbone Trail in the Santa Monica Mountains will be closed amid a red-flag warning.

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With red-flag fire weather warnings in place, several agencies overseeing portions of the Santa Monica Mountains announced Wednesday they were temporarily closing many parks.

In March, California State Parks, the National Park Service, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority announced they would start coordinating park closures across the area whenever the National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings, indicating the risk of a wildfire is high.

The goal, the agencies said at the time, was to reduce the “potential for fire ignitions” and limit the number of people in the area who would need to be evacuated if an emergency were to happen.

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The protocols will be tested this week with the first Santa Ana winds of the season expected on Thursday and Friday, boosting the risk that any new fires could spread rapidly.

Under the new protocols, hikers should expect to see more park and trail closures during red-flag events than before, Dash Stolarz, a spokesperson for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, confirmed to The Times.

The changes were borne from discussions that arose following the 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires, Stolarz said.

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Given the unpredictable nature of Santa Ana winds and other weather events, “you just try and control all the variables you can control,” Stolarz said. “One of the things ... we have done is we talk more, we’ve upped our communication with each other in so many ways.”

California State Parks in a statement on Wednesday encouraged visitors to check current conditions with the agency managing their destination before traveling to the Santa Monica Mountains during a red flag warning, because “not every closed area will be signed or gated.”

The following parks managed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) will be closed Thursday through Saturday:



Cameron Nature Preserve at Puerco Canyon

Corral Canyon Park

Escondido Canyon Park

Tuna Canyon Park

Top of Topanga Overlook

Summit Valley Ed D. Edelman Park

Red Rock Canyon Park

Mill Creek Ranch

Temescal Canyon Park

Franklin Canyon Park

Wilacre Park

Mulholland Corridor Overlooks

Marvin Braude Mulholland Gateway Park

Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park

King Gillette Ranch

Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve

Sage Ranch Park

Mentryville

Whitney Canyon Park

East and Rice Canyons

Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon

Happy Camp Canyon Regional Park

The following parks will likely be closed during the red-flag event, though Stolarz recommends checking the corresponding agency’s website for the most updated information.

California State Parks:



Topanga State Park

Malibu Creek State Park

Leo Carrillo State Park

Point Mugu State Park

Will Rogers State Historic Park

Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park



National Park Service Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area: