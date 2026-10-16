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Norte fire: Evacuations, shelters, school closures

Orange County firefighters today were battling the Norte fire in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.
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Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
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The Norte fire in south Orange County broke out amid strong Santa Ana winds on Friday morning, triggering mandatory evacuations in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

The fire has burned roughly 250 acres as of 2 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It has also burned multiple homes.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for San Juan Zones 4, 5, and 10 and San Clemente Zone 12. “If you are in one of these zones, leave immediately,” the Orange County Fire Authority wrote on X.

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The evacuation zones include a swath of hillside neighborhoods bordered by the 5 freeway, Ortega Highway and Avenida La Pata. It also extends down into neighborhoods closer to the coast and bordered by the 5 freeway and Camino Los Mares.

You can find a map of the evacuation zones on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

School Closures

The following Capistrano Unified School District campuses are being dismissed early because of the fire:

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  • Bernice Ayer
  • Clarence Lobo
  • Concordia
  • Harold Ambuehl
  • San Clemente
  • San Juan Hills
  • Shorecliffs
  • Truman Benedict
  • Vista Del Mar

Shelters

Shelters have been established at the following locations:

  • San Juan Capistrano Community Center at 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.
  • San Clemente Community Center at 100 Calle Seville, San Clemente.

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Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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