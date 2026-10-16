Norte fire: Evacuations, shelters, school closures

Orange County firefighters today were battling the Norte fire in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

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The Norte fire in south Orange County broke out amid strong Santa Ana winds on Friday morning, triggering mandatory evacuations in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

The fire has burned roughly 250 acres as of 2 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It has also burned multiple homes.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for San Juan Zones 4, 5, and 10 and San Clemente Zone 12. “If you are in one of these zones, leave immediately,” the Orange County Fire Authority wrote on X.

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The evacuation zones include a swath of hillside neighborhoods bordered by the 5 freeway, Ortega Highway and Avenida La Pata. It also extends down into neighborhoods closer to the coast and bordered by the 5 freeway and Camino Los Mares.

You can find a map of the evacuation zones on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

School Closures

The following Capistrano Unified School District campuses are being dismissed early because of the fire:



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Bernice Ayer

Clarence Lobo

Concordia

Harold Ambuehl

San Clemente

San Juan Hills

Shorecliffs

Truman Benedict

Vista Del Mar



Shelters

Shelters have been established at the following locations:

