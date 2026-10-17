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California

SoCal braces for more Santa Ana winds as fire destroys homes in Orange County

Burning embers swirl in balls of fire that have engulfed a home
Burning embers swirl in balls of fire that have engulfed a multimillion-dollar home above Calle Miramar in San Juan Capistrano.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris Kwok
Ruben VivesKaren Garcia and Hannah Fry
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  • The Norte fire burned more than 460 acres in south Orange County, destroying six homes and prompting evacuation orders for about 6,000 homes as firefighters struggled with zero containment.
  • Santa Ana winds and heat fueled the blaze and threatened more fires, though forecasters said the strongest winds were easing; crews also battled blazes near Camp Pendleton and in Malibu.

Firefighters are bracing for another day of Santa Ana winds and extreme temperatures as they continue to battle a blaze that destroyed six homes in south Orange County.

The Norte fire, which has burned more than 460 acres in the area of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, remained at 0% containment as of Friday evening, according to Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief TJ McGovern. About 6,000 homes, and 16,000 residents, remain under an evacuation order.

“Our current objective is keeping the fire within its current footprint,” he said.

Firefighters were also dealing with fires on Camp Pendleton and in Malibu.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA - OCT. 16: A house fire off Calle Miramar in San Juan Capistrano during the Norte Fire on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Sandy Huffaker / For The Times)

California

Chaotic scene as Norte fire burns homes in Orange County, fierce winds fan other blazes

The Norte fire broke out Friday afternoon in Orange County, triggering evacuations in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

A red flag warning, indicating potentially hazardous fire weather, will remain in place through Saturday evening for many parts of Southern California. But forecasters say the most dangerous conditions could be behind us.

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“In terms of winds, right now is the peak,” Chandler Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service San Diego office, said on Friday afternoon. “And then winds will gradually decrease early Saturday morning into the afternoon before finally calming.”

Last weekend, south Orange County received about an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, but vegetation didn’t have enough time to absorb the moisture. Combined with low humidity, the dry vegetation is catching fire more easily and supported the Norte fire’s rapid spread early on.

The fire burned intensely through grass and chaparral, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain said Friday afternoon.

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Camarillo, CA - December 16: Burned homes on Old Coach Drive in the aftermath of the Mountain fire, sparked the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, and exploded to more than 20,000 acres within two days, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity. Photographed on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Camarillo, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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“We were talking about how the fire risk here was somewhat less, at least than it was in some other parts of Southern California where the rain had not occurred as recently,” Swain said in a livestream on YouTube. “But in this case, clearly the conditions have already dried out enough for significant, relatively high-intensity fire spread.”

Swain said this Santa Ana wind event doesn’t compare to those that fanned the flames of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

“It did rain last week, but it is still dry enough and windy enough for this to be a problem,” he said.

Officials are prepping for more potential fires Saturday.

Planes take off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in an easterly direction on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2025, as smoke from a fast-moving brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area is fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, blowing westward towards the ocean. (Robbin Goddard/Los Angeles Times)

California

After so many L.A. fire failures, this week’s Santa Ana winds test whether officials can do better

A red flag warning will be in place across most of Los Angeles County on Thursday and Friday, providing one of the first major tests of whether government agencies have applied the painful lessons learned from the Palisades and Eaton blazes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has extended red flag parking restrictions in the city through Sunday morning.

The restrictions are intended to keep parked vehicles out of the roadway, providing access for first responders and people trying to evacuate in the event of a fire.

The Norte fire is burning in a hilly area in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, fueled by intense winds.

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It moved so rapidly that some people had to flee with what they could quickly grab.

Linda Verraster was on the deck behind her home in San Clemente, just south of the evacuation zone, on Friday afternoon, watching for signs it might be time to leave.

ALTADENA, CA - JANUARY 9, 2025: A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy stands guard in front of a home where a resident was killed inside their home during the Eaton fire on Alta Pine Drive on January 9, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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Temperatures in the area were in the mid-90s and winds howled with gusts of up to 35 mph, a less-than-ideal situation for firefighters.

Verraster had already filled her cars with gas and began preparing what she would grab if the fire kept growing.

“We’re watching the wind. I’m getting my cat carriers ready just in case,” she said. “It’s not great.”

San Clemente Mayor Rick Loeffler said his city has been preparing ahead of fire season, deploying goats to chomp at brush on hillsides and ensuring a steady water supply is available for crews and helicopters.

“We’ve been cognizant of what can happen in the coastal city with canyons and Santa Ana winds,” he said. “So we’ve been working really hard to prepare ourselves as best we can.”

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Goats and sheep graze on top of Kite Hill

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Loeffler encouraged people not under an evacuation order to stay home so the roads are clear for first responders.

“We want to be able to have the people that have to evacuate, and our public safety partners be able to get around the city. So the less traffic on our streets, the better. Hunker down, and I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) said his family was among those evacuated from their home due to the Norte fire.

“This is an incredible community, and I cannot tell you how grateful my wife and my mom and our two kids are ... for all the firefighters who worked hard today and every day. For all the sheriffs, for all the first responders. You saved our entire neighborhood today.”

Firefighters in Malibu are still dealing with a fire that broke out Thursday.

Norte fire destroys multiple homes in Orange County

California

Norte fire destroys multiple homes in Orange County

Containment on the Bryson fire, which has scorched 147 acres near Encinal Canyon Road since igniting, increased to 39% Friday evening, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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