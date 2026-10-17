Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

‘No Kings’ protesters across SoCal and the nation rally behind voter participation

Around 50 protesters walked south on the boardwalk connecting Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.
In the South Bay, about 50 “No Kings” protesters walked south Saturday on the boardwalk connecting Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.
(Corinne Purtill / Los Angeles Times)
Corinne Purtill.
Karen Garcia.
By Corinne Purtill and Karen Garcia
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Thousands of protesters are expected to join “No Kings” rallies across Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California on Saturday afternoon to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

In the South Bay, one of the earlier protests saw a tidy column of around 50 protesters walked south on the boardwalk connecting Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.

Around them the rest of Southern California beach life went on blithely: a beach volleyball tournament with teams in matching Halloween costumes, a poodle wearing booties to protect its paws from the unseasonably hot concrete, a disheveled man shouting to himself about crucifixion and the Holy Ghost.

Advertisement

The crowd was small enough and social enough to squeeze into a group portrait in the plaza in front of the Hermosa Pier.

On the count of three, the crowd yelled, “VOTE!”

This is the fourth installment of this movement over the last year or so, each promoting a different message. Previously the rallies were aimed at protesting President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, the war in Iran and high gas prices as well as the rise in food prices.

“No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming our power after a year of mass mobilizations,” according to the No Kings coalition website. “It’s a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count.”

Advertisement

Dozens of rallies and marches are planned across Los Angeles and Orange counties, some beginning as early as 10 a.m.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters will gather in Gloria Molina Grand Park at 1 p.m. to march. The event is scheduled to last until 5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department cautioned that the day’s “non-permitted” events could affect traffic.

In a post on X, officials said, people were advised to use caution on Spring, Los Angeles, Aliso, Commercial, 1st, Temple and Alameda streets.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    What Kind of Governor Does California Want?

    In our first episode, the L.A. Times columnist George Skelton sizes up the governors he’s known, what made them successful and whether the next one can measure up.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement