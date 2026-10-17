‘No Kings’ protesters across SoCal and the nation rally behind voter participation

In the South Bay, about 50 “No Kings” protesters walked south Saturday on the boardwalk connecting Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.

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Thousands of protesters are expected to join “No Kings” rallies across Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California on Saturday afternoon to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

In the South Bay, one of the earlier protests saw a tidy column of around 50 protesters walked south on the boardwalk connecting Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.

Around them the rest of Southern California beach life went on blithely: a beach volleyball tournament with teams in matching Halloween costumes, a poodle wearing booties to protect its paws from the unseasonably hot concrete, a disheveled man shouting to himself about crucifixion and the Holy Ghost.

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The crowd was small enough and social enough to squeeze into a group portrait in the plaza in front of the Hermosa Pier.

On the count of three, the crowd yelled, “VOTE!”

This is the fourth installment of this movement over the last year or so, each promoting a different message. Previously the rallies were aimed at protesting President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, the war in Iran and high gas prices as well as the rise in food prices.

“No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming our power after a year of mass mobilizations,” according to the No Kings coalition website. “It’s a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count.”

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Dozens of rallies and marches are planned across Los Angeles and Orange counties, some beginning as early as 10 a.m.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters will gather in Gloria Molina Grand Park at 1 p.m. to march. The event is scheduled to last until 5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department cautioned that the day’s “non-permitted” events could affect traffic.

In a post on X, officials said, people were advised to use caution on Spring, Los Angeles, Aliso, Commercial, 1st, Temple and Alameda streets.