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Two men found dead after standoff with Long Beach Police

A special centennial badge Long Beach police officers will be wearing to honor the 100th year of the design.
Long Beach Police responded to an incident in the 3700 block of Gardenia Avenue early Saturday morning.
(Long Beach Police Department)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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  • Two men were found dead with upper-body gunshot wounds inside a Long Beach home after a man fired at police and a standoff brought SWAT officers to the residential neighborhood.
  • Police said officers were not injured and found several firearms inside; the circumstances of the men’s deaths remain under investigation as the department reviews body-camera footage.

Two men were found dead inside a Long Beach home after one of them exchanged shots with police and sparked a standoff with SWAT officers in a residential neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred along the 3700 block of Gardenia Avenue, where police received a call about two shots being fired in a nearby residence, Long Beach Police said in a statement.

When officers arrived they made contact with an adult male inside the house, who threatened to shoot police officers. Officers retreated and called for backup, but officials said the suspect fired shots at police.

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One officer also fired shots, police said.

Police officers were not injured in the shooting, and the unidentified man remained inside the house. Long Beach Police requested the help of its SWAT team, which eventually made entry into the house.

Long Beach Police did not respond to questions regarding whether officers fired their weapons when they made entry into the home.

Once inside, police found two men dead, police said in the statement. Both were seen with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

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The two men were not identified by authorities. Several firearms and other evidence were found by police inside the home.

“At this time, the circumstances for each decedent’s death remain under investigation,” police said in the statement.

Police said officers were equipped with body-worn cameras during the incident. “LBPD is in the process of reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public as soon as possible,” police said.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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