Airplane crushed after nosediving onto California street. Somehow, 2 adults and a child survive

A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive in San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department said that two adults and a child onboard suffered minor injuries.

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A small plane carrying three people, one a child, nosedived into San Jose traffic on Saturday afternoon, according to local news reports.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Two adults and a child were in the plane when it went down, NBC reported. Each of the passengers was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. The plane managed to avoid striking any vehicles on the ground and no additional injuries were reported.

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Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft is a 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a nonprofit flight club for San Jose State University students, alumni and faculty, ABC reported. According to the organization’s website, the club operates out of Reid-Hillview Airport.

Officials said the crash caused a minor fuel spill that crews were able to absorb quickly and a traffic jam that forced the Alum Rock Avenue offramp from Highway 680 to briefly shut down, according to NBC. It took authorities roughly three hours to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.