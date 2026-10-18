LAPD responds to two stabbings, unruly crowd near Crenshaw street festival

Los Angeles Police Department officials issued a citywide tactical alert on Saturday due to an unruly crowd. Information about the gathering was not immediately available, but police said the crowd numbered up to 200 people as it moved through downtown streets. They did not say what was unruly about the gathering. Aerial footage showed the group scattering at one point and running through a McDonald’s parking lot in Leimert Park at around 6:40 p.m.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two stabbings were reported Saturday near the Taste of Soul festival in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police received a call about 2:45 p.m. about two stabbings in the 4200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. Responding officers found two victims who were “not cooperative” with officers and were transported to a local hospital via the Los Angeles Fire Department, Eisenman added.

The victims conditions was not immediately available.

It is unclear whether the incidents were related, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hours later, authorities issued a tactical alert about 5:30 p.m. following a report of “more than 100 young adults being unruly” near Crenshaw and Martin Luther King boulevards, Eisenman says. The alert remained in effect for several hours and was lifted about 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Organizers behind Taste of Soul — an annual free street festival that celebrates African American food, music and culture — said the incidents occurred outside of the festival grounds, according to ABC 7.

“Police activity happened on the outskirts of the event,” organizers told ABC 7. The incidents “did not impact operations” and the event “ended as planned.”