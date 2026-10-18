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LAPD responds to two stabbings, unruly crowd near Crenshaw street festival

Los Angeles Police Department officials issued a citywide tactical alert
Los Angeles Police Department officials issued a citywide tactical alert on Saturday due to an unruly crowd. Information about the gathering was not immediately available, but police said the crowd numbered up to 200 people as it moved through downtown streets. They did not say what was unruly about the gathering. Aerial footage showed the group scattering at one point and running through a McDonald’s parking lot in Leimert Park at around 6:40 p.m.
(CBS Los Angeles)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
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  • Los Angeles police investigated two stabbings reported Saturday near the Taste of Soul festival in South L.A. The victims were hospitalized, and their conditions were not immediately known.
  • Hours later, police issued a citywide tactical alert after reports of more than 100 unruly young adults nearby. Organizers said the incidents were outside festival grounds and did not disrupt the event.

Two stabbings were reported Saturday near the Taste of Soul festival in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police received a call about 2:45 p.m. about two stabbings in the 4200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. Responding officers found two victims who were “not cooperative” with officers and were transported to a local hospital via the Los Angeles Fire Department, Eisenman added.

The victims conditions was not immediately available.

It is unclear whether the incidents were related, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hours later, authorities issued a tactical alert about 5:30 p.m. following a report of “more than 100 young adults being unruly” near Crenshaw and Martin Luther King boulevards, Eisenman says. The alert remained in effect for several hours and was lifted about 9:30 p.m.

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Organizers behind Taste of Soul — an annual free street festival that celebrates African American food, music and culture — said the incidents occurred outside of the festival grounds, according to ABC 7.

“Police activity happened on the outskirts of the event,” organizers told ABC 7. The incidents “did not impact operations” and the event “ended as planned.”

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Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

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