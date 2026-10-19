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California

1 killed, 6 wounded in weekend shooting in Riverside County

A street view of sunny neighborhood.
A view of Morning Hills Drive in Eastvale.
(Google street view)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting over the weekend in Riverside County, according to authorities.

On Saturday around 11:13 p.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Jurupa Valley Station responded to the 7000 block of Morning Hills Drive in Eastvale to a report of a possible shooting, according to a department news release.

Deputies found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the release. The others were hospitalized.

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Homicide investigators have taken over the case, according to the release. The deceased person’s identity is being withheld pending their next-of-kin being notified.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning and the details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting and conditions of the wounded haven’t been released.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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