1 killed, 6 wounded in weekend shooting in Riverside County

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One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting over the weekend in Riverside County, according to authorities.

On Saturday around 11:13 p.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Jurupa Valley Station responded to the 7000 block of Morning Hills Drive in Eastvale to a report of a possible shooting, according to a department news release.

Deputies found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the release. The others were hospitalized.

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Homicide investigators have taken over the case, according to the release. The deceased person’s identity is being withheld pending their next-of-kin being notified.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning and the details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting and conditions of the wounded haven’t been released.