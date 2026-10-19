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High-end sports car spontaneously ignites in police storage after crash that killed OC influencer

A damaged sports car after a fatal crash.
The McLaren was involved in a deadly crash last month in Irvine.
(OC Hawk)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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The wreckage of a McLaren 720S involved in a deadly crash that killed two people in Irvine spontaneously ignited and caught fire last week inside a secure facility, Irvine police said in a statement.

The 2019 McLaren had been driven Sept. 13 by James Wehr, 27, the co-founder of a popular Instagram page called South OC Cars and Coffee, when police said the car took off at a “high rate of speed” from a red light, skipped over a curb and struck a tree.

Alexis Helena Kramer, 22, of Florida was a passenger in the high-performance car.

Police said the car split in two and caught fire during the collision. Wehr and Kramer died in the crash.

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Irvine police on Saturday said the wreckage of the car was being stored in a secured tow facility in Costa Mesa that is often contracted by police to store damaged vehicles. On Wednesday — 31 days later— the front section of the vehicle appeared to spontaneously catch on fire, authorities said.

Security video of the facility, released by police, shows a small flame suddenly appearing in the dark room of the storage facility, eventually growing into a fire and filling the room with smoke.

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, Irvine Police said in the statement. Police noted the crash had caused extensive damage to the car’s structure and electrical system.

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Aftermath of a deadly crash, when a McLaren lost control and ran into a tree in Irvine on Sunday.

California

Questions, grief after explosive crash of McLaren kills O.C. car influencer, Florida model

A pine tree along Culver Drive is the site of a growing memorial after a high-speed McLaren crash split the car in two, killing Orange County car influencer James Wehr and model Alexis Kramer.

Preliminary findings indicate no person was present or interacted with the wreck before it caught fire, police said.

Police did not immediately respond to questions as to whether other vehicles in the facility were damaged by the fire. Irvine police also did not respond to inquiries into whether the fire would hamper their investigation into the fatal crash.

McLarens are high-end, performance sports cars known for their sleek designs and high speeds. Many models can reach 60 mph in under three seconds, and several of the models can reach top speeds over 200 mph. Standard models can be priced in the six figures, but the top-performing and collectible models are valued in the tens of millions of dollars.

Irvine’s Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the deadly crash, police said.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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