Nicolas Cage battles sinkhole that threatened his Malibu home

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As fires and high tides batter Malibu, Nicolas Cage is working to rescue his oceanfront home from a different threat: a sinkhole.

The actor has secured four permits to repair damage caused by a massive, expanding sinkhole the opened up Sept. 8 outside his home on Sea Level Drive, city records show . The repair work calls for excavation to retrieve a soil sample, as well as debris removal and sandbags to protect the property from strong waves and coastal erosion.

The permits, which cost $3,158 in total, were four of 14 granted to Sea Level Drive residents over the last two months as neighbors try to prevent further damage after high tides and rain from Tropical Storm Marie.

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After the 25-foot-deep hole swallowed Cage’s driveway, the city of Malibu red-tagged 31 homes on the street, forcing evacuations since the damage blocks the only route in and out of the beach side neighborhood. It’s unclear when those evacuation orders will be lifted.

It might be a while. According to Malibu.fm , the original contractor handling the repairs was terminated, and a new contractor came on board in early October.

According to the city, the Sea Level Drive Homeowners Assn. is responsible for repairs. In the meantime, gas and power lines have been shut off to the street, and the road remains impassable by any vehicles.

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The sinkhole, just visible behind the oceanfront house, has rendered the road impassable to vehicles. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

As pounding waves bash homes along the coast, fears of El Niño are spreading across Malibu and beyond. The city declared a state of emergency on Oct. 7 as a “preventive measure based on threatened conditions of extreme peril,” since the declaration grants city officials flexibility to respond quicker to emergency situations should they arise.

“Malibu has experienced the serious impacts of powerful storms, including during El Niño years, so we know how serious they are,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein in the emergency declaration. “El Niño’s impacts are already being felt.”

One Malibu resident told The Times he was considering moving. Another called her insurance asking about sinkhole coverage.

Records show Cage bought the Malibu home for $10.5 million in 2024. Found near Lechuza Point, the boxy, modern house holds four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 3,938 square feet, as well as a rooftop deck with a hot tub.

Cage is an award-winning actor whose accolades include an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in the 1995 film “Leaving Las Vegas.” His recent titles include “Pig” and “Spider-Noir.”