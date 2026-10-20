Storms descend on Southern California, raising risk of dangerous surf, flooding, debris flows

Powerful swells crash over protective boulders and seawalls in late September in an oceanfront neighborhood in Capistrano Beach.

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Rain is anticipated for Southern California on Wednesday into Thursday as the National Weather Service cautioned about potential beach hazards and thunderstorms from Oxnard to the Mexico border.

The weather service’s Los Angeles-Oxnard office is estimating a 30% to 40% chance of thunderstorms, with widespread minor flooding and debris flow concerns in L.A. and Ventura counties.

Most areas, however, will probably experience only minor impacts from this weather, the office said.

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The area at highest risk for flooding is the Santa Monica Mountains, according to a weather service spokesperson.

“Some of the more vulnerable areas include first-year burn scars,” a spokesperson said.

The Palisades and Altadena areas are among those recently scarred by wildfires.

As for rain amounts, the weather service in L.A. is expecting 1.73 inches of rain in Thousand Oaks from Wednesday into Thursday, with Oxnard at 1.53 inches, Santa Clarita at 1.47 inches, LAX at 1.31 inches, Covina at 1.29 inches and Long Beach at just under an inch.

(National Weather Service)

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At beaches in the L.A. County and Oxnard region, surf of 3 to 6 feet is expected through Thursday night on south- and southwest-facing beaches.

Tides are expected to range from 5.5 to 6.2 feet.

The weather service’s San Diego office, which monitors Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, issued a beach hazard warning on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The notice, in effect until 11 p.m. , cautions about dangerous rip currents and breaking waves, with surf from 3 to 6 feet. The highest surf is expected on south- and southwest-facing beaches, according to NWS San Diego.

Climate & Environment Major loss of California beaches predicted in latest climate forecast Southern California is on track to lose 30 to 70% of its beaches over the next several decades. Almost half of all beach cliffs are likely to retreat by 30 to 80 feet by 2100.

The agency is warning that rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, while waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.

The weather service is advising swimmers to “remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.”

A map shows expected rain amounts in the San Diego County region. (National Weather Service)

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The chance of rain on Wednesday morning and afternoon stands at about 53% in Irvine and Anaheim and 46% in San Clemente, while Ontario is at 44% and Riverside, 40%.

The chance of precipitation picks up, however, Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with Anaheim, Irvine and San Clemente at 95%, Ontario at 92%, Riverside and Lake Elsinore at 91% and San Bernardino at 88%.

The National Weather Service in San Diego is warning of a potential 15% to 25% widespread chance, or moderate risk, of thunderstorms throughout all four counties.