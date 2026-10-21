Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Fugitive child sex offender found dead in a California riverbed, officials say

Sexually Violent Predator Merle Wakefield.
Merle Wakefield was found dead in San Diego on Monday.
(San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Authorities believe a convicted child sex offender cut off his GPS monitor before fleeing his work program at an Amazon warehouse in San Diego last month, prompting a manhunt.

Now, the missing man has been found dead in a San Diego riverbed, officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Merle Wakefield, 69, was convicted in 1980 and 1991 of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old and rape by force.

Advertisement

He had been on a conditional release program, but still under tight restrictions, since the fall of 2024, supervised by the company Liberty Healthcare. He was eventually allowed to work a job at Amazon, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

At 3:30 a.m. Sept. 25, Wakefield’s GPS device alerted to “tamper mode” while he was working at the Amazon facility in the community of Rancho Bernardo, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Liberty Healthcare responded to the scene and discovered Wakefield’s GPS device had been removed and he had disappeared from the location, at which point the company alerted authorities, sheriff’s officials said.

Advertisement

His body was found near the 4800 block of Fairmount Avenue at Montezuma Road. The Sheriff’s Office said that, because of the still-active investigation into Wakefield’s death, it could not release any further information.

The California Department of State Hospitals contracts with Liberty Healthcare to supervise people convicted of specific crimes and who also struggle with significant mental health conditions. Those designated as “sexually violent predators” by the state can be committed for an indefinite period to a state hospital by a county superior court.

If a court determines the individual qualifies for treatment in a less restrictive environment, they can be placed in the community under treatment and supervision by a contractor.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement