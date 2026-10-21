New storm moves into Southern California: What to expect

Storm clouds brew overhead as a worker adds more pumpkins to the varieties at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City earlier this month.

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A new storm is moving into Southern California Wednesday.

Here is what to expect:

Timing

Moderate rain is in the forecast from Wednesday late morning to Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Impact

The weather service’s Los Angeles-Oxnard office is estimating a 30% to 40% chance of thunderstorms, with widespread minor flooding and debris flow concerns in L.A. and Ventura counties.

Most areas, however, will probably experience only minor impacts from this storm, the office said.

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The area at highest risk for flooding is the Santa Monica Mountains, according to a weather service spokesperson.

The chance of rain on Wednesday morning and afternoon stands at about 53% in Irvine and Anaheim and 46% in San Clemente, while Ontario is at 44% and Riverside, 40%.

The chance of precipitation picks up, however, Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with Anaheim, Irvine and San Clemente at 95%, Ontario at 92%, Riverside and Lake Elsinore at 91% and San Bernardino at 88%.

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Wave/coastal hazards

At beaches in the L.A. County and Oxnard region, surf of 3 to 6 feet is expected through Thursday night on south- and southwest-facing beaches.

Tides are expected to range from 5.5 to 6.2 feet.

The weather service’s San Diego office, which monitors Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, issued a beach hazard warning on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The notice, in effect until 11 p.m. , cautions about dangerous rip currents and breaking waves, with surf from 3 to 6 feet. The highest surf is expected on south- and southwest-facing beaches, according to NWS San Diego.

The agency is warning that rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, while waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.

The weather service is advising swimmers to “remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.”