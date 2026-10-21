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Son fatally stabs elderly parents, family dog, in Westminster double homicide, police say

The exterior of the Westminster Police Department
The exterior of the Westminster Police Department.
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Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly stabbing his parents to death and killing their family dog in Westminster, according to authorities.

Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded Monday evening to a home in the 13500 block of Sutter Drive after getting a call from a person saying they had killed someone, according to a police department news release.

At the home, officers found a man, identified as 48-year-old Benjamin Hoang, with blood on his hands, according to the release. Officers detained Hoang and searched the residence, finding two people with stab wounds.

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The victims, a 74-year-old woman and 80-year-old man, were Hoang’s parents and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities haven’t been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

Police also found the family’s dog dead from stab wounds, according to the release. Westminster police detectives took over the investigation and determined that the deaths were a double homicide. Detectives and forensic services technicians stayed at the scene while executing a search warrant and collecting evidence overnight.

Hoang was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. No further details, including a possible motive or more information about the circumstances leading up to the deaths, were available. The investigation is ongoing.

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The Westminster Police Department has asked anyone who has more information to contact Detective Chavez at (714) 548-3797, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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