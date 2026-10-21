Thousands of California state workers walk off the job in contract dispute with Newsom

State workers represented by SEIU Local 1000 picket at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The largest union in California state government held a one-day strike Wednesday, drawing thousands of workers off the job, as it presses Gov. Gavin Newsom for raises and more flexibility to work from home.

Garbed in purple and holding signs that read “Fair contracts now!” and “Here to serve, not to starve,” thousands of state workers rallied at government buildings across California to protest what they describe as unfair labor practices by the Newsom administration.

SEIU Local 1000’s first strike in its 44-year history unfolded in several cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco. The union — which represents about 100,000 workers, nearly half the state workforce — has been in contentious labor talks with the administration since its contract expired in late June.

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Its members want a better raise than Newsom has offered, as well as more flexibility to work from home. Newsom a year ago demanded wage reductions from the union to help shore up a budget crisis. State workers have accepted pay cuts in three of the eight years Newsom has led the state.

“The budget is balanced on state employees’ backs,” Local 1000 President Anica Walls said. “It’s just showing how frustrated employees are with the lack of prioritizing us as people who really help California remain the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

Angela Musallam, a spokesperson for the California Department of Human Resources, which handles labor negotiations on behalf of the administration, said the department “remains focused on achieving a fair and responsible agreement and continues to be available at the bargaining table.” The parties are scheduled to resume mediation talks on Oct. 30

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In anticipation of the strike, operations at some state departments have been modified or limited, including at DMV offices and parks. Outside the Elihu M. Harris State Office Building in downtown Oakland, workers marched and chanted “No contract, no peace.” They played drums, snacked on muffins and pizza, and cheered as cars along Clay Street honked in solidarity.

Amy Dickinson, an information technology associate at California Department of Industrial Relations’ Office of Information Systems, said she was striking “because the state has decided that we are not worth even bargaining with.”

“They have done nothing but say ‘no’ all this time. They won’t even give any counteroffers. That’s not bargaining, that’s a maximalist position,” the San Leandro resident said.

U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon, an Oakland Democrat who represents the East Bay, spoke to the crowd in Oakland before joining the group briefly in marching.

“Nothing happens without the workers,” Simon said. “For anyone to say that you don’t deserve wage justice, they haven’t looked at the rates of rent … at grocery prices.

“There is enough for everything that you’re asking for. But the floor is respect,” she said.

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Unions, including Local 1000, traditionally have been Newsom’s allies. They contributed to his campaigns and otherwise helped him defeat his Republican opponents. But the Local 1000 strike is the second state worker walkout to occur on his watch. The California Assn. of Professional Scientists held a three-day strike in 2023.

Besides pay boosts, Local 1000 members are pushing for higher state contributions for healthcare coverage, and changes to Newsom’s four-day-a-week in-office mandate, which they argue costs workers and taxpayers money and increases traffic and pollution.

In Sacramento, Don Chaddock, a longtime analyst for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, wore a Santa costume and held a sign reading “Newsom + CalHR = Naughty List.” Chaddock, who volunteers as Santa during the holidays for rural schools in his foothills area, said he is frustrated by the state’s in-office policy, which has him commuting to a suburb south of Sacramento.

“I don’t mind in-person if we’re actually doing something in-person,” he said. “Right now, I drive to Elk Grove to sit in a cubicle.”

State workers represented by SEIU Local 1000 rally outside the CalHR building in Sacramento on Wednesday. (Fred Greaves / For CalMatters)

Rebecca Bean, another employee who is against the return-to-office mandate, put it more bluntly. “We’re not asking for stupid” stuff, she said.

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Bean commutes three hours a day by public transportation to Oakland as an analyst at the industrial relations office. She said the policy has made it more difficult to take care of her ailing mother, who is in her 70s.

“Every time she has an emergency, I have to run all the way home. She won’t go to any medical appointments without me,” Bean said. Before the policy took effect in July, Bean scheduled appointments at the end or beginning of the day and was out only a few hours.

“Whereas here I have to schedule at least four hours to do something,” she said.

La and Wolffe write for CalMatters.