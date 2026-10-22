Severe turbulence hits L.A.-bound flight from Hawaii, injuring 4 flight attendants

Four United Airlines flight attendants suffered injuries on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles on Wednesday night after the plane experienced turbulence during the descent.

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Four flight attendants were injured on a United Airlines flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles on Wednesday night after the plane experienced turbulence during the descent.

United Airlines Flight 1157 departed from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for Los Angeles around 1 p.m. Wednesday and landed safely around 9 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

The plane was a Boeing 777 and dropped by about 3,675 feet in one minute during the last 20 minutes of the flight, according to FlightAware.

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Four flight attendants were seen by medical personnel, including one who was hospitalized for further treatment, according to a statement from United Airlines.

No customers were injured, according to the statement. The plane had 190 passengers and 10 crew members onboard.

“I was watching a movie, and all of a sudden we just drop,” San Diego resident Marly Wadlington told KABC. “And it felt like we dropped pretty far. It started shaking, everyone was yelling. We were all super scared.”

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Coral Pena told the outlet that she heard a bang during the incident.

“We just started falling, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she said.

The plane stayed on the tarmac for at least 30 minutes after landing, and the injured flight attendants stayed onboard, according to KABC.