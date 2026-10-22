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Teenage girl killed at Arcadia home; suspected shooter attempts suicide in Pasadena, police say

Police were investigating two shootings, one of which occurred near Glenarm Street and the Arroyo Seco Parkway.
(OnScene.TV)
By Iris Kwok
 and Richard Winton
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Authorities say a teenage girl was killed after a man she was dating “forced entry” into a residence in Arcadia and shot her. The man then fled and attempted to take his own life in a shooting in Pasadena, officials said.

On Thursday at around 11 a.m., officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 800 block of West Huntington Drive. The caller said a man was inside the residence and had fired a gun.

Deputies arrived to find a girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement Thursday afternoon from Arcadia police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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By the time officers arrived, the man, identified by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as 20-year-old Paul Anthony Cruz Jr., had fled the scene, according to the statement. Arcadia police did not share the victim’s name.

The case remains under investigation and is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Division, according to Arcadia police.

Authorities believe the man fled to Pasadena, where he attempted to take his own life about one hour later.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Cruz was in a dating relationship with the victim. He had “forced entry” into the Arcadia location, according to the department.

Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said the man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the city on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Department said he shot himself as Pasadena Police Department officers were preparing to contact him. He remained in critical condition as of about 7 p.m.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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