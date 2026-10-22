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Three rescued from rushing waters in the San Fernando Valley amid heavy rainfall

Los Angeles firefighters conduct swift-water rescues in the Pacoima Wash.
Los Angeles firefighters conduct swift-water rescues in the Pacoima Wash as powerful storm runoff sends rushing floodwaters through the San Fernando Valley.
(KTLA)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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Three people were rescued from high waters rushing through the Pacoima Wash Thursday morning in the San Fernando Valley as the Los Angeles area continues to experience bands of heavy rain and flooding.

The Los Angeles Fire Department lowered rescuers from a helicopter and an aerial ladder to pull at least two of the victims from the quick-moving waters, according to the agency. A possible fourth person in distress was confirmed safe after a brief search, fire crews said.

Fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to the Pacoima Wash near Parthenia Street, rescuing two men and a woman from the water. The area remained under a flood advisory Thursday morning, as heavy rain continued to drench the region.

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At least two of the victims were taken to a local hospital, LAFD said.

This is a developing post.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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