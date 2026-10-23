He left millions to animals. His executor gave it to her friends’ charities, which have done little

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Alexander Lewis loved pets so much that he left most of his roughly $28-million fortune to animal charities.

But he didn’t say which charities. He left that decision to his longtime friend and accountant, Victoria Marie, naming her as the executor of his will.

When Lewis died in 2020, Marie thought of her friends.

“It just dawned on me … are you involved with any domestic animal nonprofits??” she wrote on Instagram to Laura Nativo, who had once competed on a dog training reality show and was building a following as a pet lifestyle personality.

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Another friend, Wanda Love, was a longtime head of a local chamber of commerce who participated in charitable causes.

Both women started animal charities.

When the assets from Lewis’ estate were distributed in 2024, Nativo’s Preston’s Planet Foundation, whose mission was to train service dogs for women and children, got about $9 million, including a Malibu mansion under construction with panoramic ocean views. Love’s Foster Friends Rescue, which she formed to find homes for shelter animals, got $14.7 million, including a commercial complex in Gardena. The two women began collecting six-figure salaries.

Preston’s Planet Foundation inherited the Malibu property from Lewis’ estate. The home is being rebuilt after burning in the Woolsey fire. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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But six years after Lewis’ death and two years after receiving the bequests, their nonprofits have done little to help animals, The Times found.

Nativo declined to be interviewed. A representative for Preston’s Planet said it hasn’t placed any service dogs because it remains in its “program-development phase,” but has provided “limited individualized guidance” to people training their own service dogs.

Love, who recently served on the Gardena City Council and ran for mayor, said she had “nothing to say” other than that her organization fosters animals and is not a shelter.

Marie said she chose her friends’ charities to receive the donations in part because each friend had agreed to hire her as a consultant.

She wanted to carry on Lewis’ legacy while also protecting his widow, she said. She felt betrayed, she said, because after giving her two friends what she viewed as life-changing gifts, they have little to show for it and have not kept her involved.

“I did what I thought was the right thing,” said Marie, 53.

Alexander Lewis with his wife, Paula Huhmann Lewis, left, and Victoria Marie. (Victoria Marie)

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Born in Toronto in 1933, Alexander Risk moved to California with his family the following year. As a boy, he worked for Lewis Egg Ranch in Gardena. In the early 1950s, the owner, Warren Lewis, appealed for Risk’s draft deferment, arguing that he needed the young man’s skill in caring for hens, according to letters reviewed by The Times. Soon after, Lewis adopted Risk, who took his surname, at age 21, according to friends and a blurb in the younger Lewis’ funeral program.

The elder Lewis eventually transformed the ranch into a commercial complex and started renting space to businesses. He also bought a property in Malibu, where he and his son built a family home. He left everything to his son when he died in 1987, court records show.

A building inherited by Foster Friends Rescue in Gardena. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Alexander Lewis lived in the Malibu home with Paula Huhmann, a former nun he married in 1995, before it was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey fire. They never had children, but they kept a succession of dogs, from Doberman Pinschers to a shepherd mix, the females usually named Justin and the males Jerry.

In the 1990s, the couple met Marie at Neptune’s Net, where she waitressed on the weekends while serving in the Navy. Lewis hired Marie as a bookkeeper around 2010, and she eventually helped manage the Gardena complex, which was his main source of income. His fortune largely derived from the properties and other assets he inherited from his father.

In 2012, Lewis updated his will.

He planned to leave some money to his wife as well as relatives and friends, including $50,000 to Marie if she agreed to care for any pets he had. He wanted everything else divided equally among five animal charities — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Malibu Pet Companions, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, the National Wildlife Federation and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

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Victoria Marie with Justin IV, who belongs to Paula Huhmann Lewis. (Al Seib / For The Times)

About a year later, he changed his will again: His assets would still go to animal charities, but Marie, as executor, would choose which ones.

The amendment, reviewed by The Times, contained conflicting language. One clause said Marie had to divide the assets equally among two or more unspecified charities, while another said Marie could decide the amounts.

The only other guidance was that the charities “have the purpose of rescuing and protecting animals, specifically domesticated animals that can be kept as pets and provide companionship.”

Christopher Real, a now-retired attorney who drafted one of Lewis’ earlier wills, said, “I could not see Alex ever being willing to give to recently established charities.”

Court records show that, less than a year before Lewis died, his wife attempted to replace the will with a trust that would have reduced the gifts to animal charities to $500,000 and leave most of the estate to her — and, if she died first, to Marie. The wife’s petition said she and her husband made the decision together, determining that the amount left to her would be “inadequate to maintain her lifestyle” and that Marie was their “closest friend and has rendered assistance to them over the years.”

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Alexander Lewis with his wife, Paula Huhmann Lewis. (Victoria Marie)

Christine Anderson, Lewis’ former banker and a named beneficiary in his will, accused Marie of trying to orchestrate changes to the estate plan behind his back and petitioned to be appointed as Lewis’ conservator to take over the management of his affairs, court filings show. At the time, Lewis was suffering with dementia and living in a care home.

In a report to the judge, a court-appointed attorney for Lewis said Huhmann Lewis didn’t seem to know she had signed off on the attempt to establish the trust and change the terms of her husband’s will. Alluding to Marie’s influence over the couple, he said there was “reasonable suspicion that someone holding a position of trust has been exploiting two vulnerable adults.” He recommended that Anderson be appointed conservator.

Marie said she was distraught to be accused of exploiting the couple. “They’re like family to me,” she said, adding that the idea for the trust came from Huhmann Lewis’ attorney. The attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.

The case settled, and the terms included the appointment of an independent fiduciary to handle Lewis’ affairs while he was alive. A few months later, in May 2020, Lewis died at 86.

Under the terms of the will, which remained in place, Marie was required to give away most of the estate to animal charities. A probate judge allowed her to decide the amount of each gift.

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Marie met Nativo during a photo shoot on the beach in Malibu in 2019.

Nativo had competed on “Greatest American Dog,” a 2008 reality show, with Preston, her white Pomeranian who sometimes sported a mohawk. She went on to appear regularly as a “pet lifestyle expert” on the Hallmark Channel and trained dogs for television and film.

Laura Nativo and dog actor Delilah Jane in Simi Valley in June 2025. (Michael Tullberg / Getty Images)

In her Instagram message to Nativo, several months after Lewis died, Marie described her goal to find a local charity that would “be willing to work with the widow who was basically left nothing in the will, and left homeless due to the fires.”

The widow had been left $500,000 in the will and an additional $1 million in gold and other valuables, according to court records, and was living in a rental home being paid for by insurance from the fire. Marie’s message to Nativo said she wanted to give a charity the Malibu house when it was rebuilt and “a pool of $ in exchange for her to have a life estate in the home and an ‘allowance.’”

Nativo, now 46, wrote back on Instagram that she would love to start her own animal sanctuary with a therapy program for children and to “find the right situation for” the widow.

Marie said Nativo had agreed to let the widow live in the Malibu house, once it was reconstructed. But Preston’s Planet board member Juline Hamilton said the nonprofit did not grant the widow that right. According to experts, charities generally are not allowed to accept gifts with specific conditions, unless there is a justifiable reason.

Separately, Marie, who earned about $200,000 as the executor of the will, told Nativo she wanted a job for herself, as she wanted to participate in the charity work. Marie was retained “because of her familiarity with the estate assets and the construction already underway” in Malibu and was paid $51,605 for consulting work for a year, which ended in August 2025, according to Hamilton.

After her husband’s death, the widow used insurance proceeds to purchase a Calabasas home, where she lived briefly until she had a stroke almost three years ago, Marie said. Marie then moved her into an assisted living facility in Thousand Oaks.

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Huhmann Lewis, now 92, told The Times recently that she is well taken care of and that she wasn’t bothered by the terms of the will “because I knew that’s what he wanted.”

“He wanted the animals to have good homes,” she said, wiping away tears.

Paula Huhmann Lewis, 92, at her home in Thousand Oaks. (Al Seib / For The Times)

The Preston’s Planet board is made up mostly of Nativo’s friends, including Hamilton, as well as Nativo’s sister. In 2024, the board approved an annual salary of $152,000 for Nativo, basing the amount on a formal compensation study, Hamilton said.

Since receiving the grant from the estate in 2024, Nativo and the nonprofit have been building the organizational structure of Preston’s Planet and researching communities the nonprofit intends to serve, including exploring potential partnerships, Hamilton said. They envision that the Malibu house, once construction is complete, will be used as a headquarters and training facility to provide a “residential-style environment where trainers, dogs, and recipient families can work together for extended periods.”

Although the nonprofit has yet to begin full operations, Hamilton said, it plans to produce training videos to launch early next year and has conducted free online training sessions for pet parents. The nonprofit also did pay for a trainer to work with a “grief support dog” acquired by a family affected by the Palisades fire. The dog had been adopted by Nativo’s former neighbor, a physician listed on the nonprofit’s website as a member of its advisory council.

Asked about the arrangement, the nonprofit said in a statement that it used local dogs to “fine-tune and adjust its educational resources” before they were made available to the general public.

Several advisory council members did not respond to requests for comment, and after The Times began contacting them, the web page was removed. In an unsigned email, the nonprofit said the council no longer exists.

Wanda Love had long known Lewis through the Gardena Valley Chamber of Commerce. She rented a unit at his Gardena commercial complex for her craft studio, which she advertised as a place for baby showers, “vision board” parties and church events.

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Wanda Love’s craft studio in the Gardena complex inherited by Foster Friends Rescue. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Marie said that during the conservatorship battle, Love was supportive of her.

Love formed Foster Friends Rescue in August 2020, three months after Lewis died, with a mission to save abandoned pets by “partnering with overcrowded shelters.” A business plan she sent to Marie said the nonprofit would house animals at the Gardena complex.

In 2024, Love accepted a gift from Lewis’ estate valued at $14.7 million, including the Gardena complex and $754,516 in cash, according to the nonprofit’s tax filing and probate records.

That year, Love borrowed nearly $150,000 from Foster Friends with zero interest, the tax filing and Love’s state economic disclosure forms show. The charity granted another $50,000 to the chamber of commerce, also headed by Love.

Wanda Love during a Gardena City Council meeting in 2025. (City of Gardena)

Of the $272,978 Foster Friends spent in 2024 — which included the chamber of commerce grant and Love’s $101,200 salary — only $61 was for pet supplies, the tax filing shows.

Four Foster Friends officers, including Love’s son Christopher Jackson, are also listed as chamber officers, according to filings with the California secretary of state earlier this year. None of them could be reached for comment.

During her four-year term on the Gardena City Council that ended this year, Love was at the center of several controversies. Her colleagues voted twice last year to censure her for inappropriate criticism of city employees. An outside investigation found that she often sought preferential treatment for chamber-related requests, city documents show.

Love, 61, ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year. At one City Council meeting , she called the censures a politically motivated “slander campaign” against her mayoral bid.

Foster Friends’ website states that it has found homes for more than 800 pets, but Love refused to provide documentation.

Several animal shelter providers in the region — including the city and county of Los Angeles, which run more than a dozen facilities housing tens of thousands of animals each year — said they have no record of Love’s charity fostering or rescuing their animals.

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Love did interact with the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control at least once. In 2012, she surrendered her two pets, a 15-year-old German shepherd and a year-old pit bull mix, because they were escaping, according to the agency.

Shelter records show the German shepherd was transferred to a shelter in Irvine. The pit bull mix was euthanized.