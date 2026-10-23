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‘His wheels weren’t hot enough’: California police bust $54,000 Hot Wheels thief

Colton police arrest man suspected of stealing $54,000 in Hot Wheels cars from a train.
(Colton Police Dept.)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Colton police arrested a man Thursday suspected of stealing $54,000 worth of Hot Wheels cars from a freight train, according to authorities.

The Colton Police Department responded about 3 a.m. to reports of a train burglary near Mason Street, according to video posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Yeah, they’re robbing the trains down here at the end of Maple Street,” an unknown caller reported to the police in the video.

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An officer was near the intersection of 7th Street and La Cadena Drive and then followed a man in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the video. The officer then pulled the driver over and took him into custody.

The man was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft, according to the Police Department post.

Police recovered 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars valued at about $54,000, according to the post.

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“His wheels weren’t hot enough to get away!” the police department wrote in the post.

Police didn’t release the man’s identity or further details about the case.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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