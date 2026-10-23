The man facing murder charge in death of man near Costco gas pumps is a rabbi, records show

A man was fatally struck by a car at a Costco in Camarillo on Tuesday night, authorities said.

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A rabbi from Agoura Hills has been charged with murder in the death of a man in the parking lot of Southern California’s newest Costco, according to authorities and jail records.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that it received a call Tuesday night about a man struck by a vehicle near the gas pumps at the Costco in Camarillo.

Witnesses directed deputies to Abba Bryski, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. Bryski was detained.

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Sometime later, Bryski was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on one count of murder, according to the statement.

A watch commander was unable to immediately provide details on the circumstances surrounding Bryski’s arrest.

According to jail records, Bryski was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into jail shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. His occupation was listed as an “Educator/Rabbi,” according to jail records.

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He is facing two charges: one for felony murder and one for resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer or emergency medical technician, according to jail records.

The Sheriff’s Office has only identified the victim as a 28-year-old Modesto man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. The Ventura County medical examiner’s office will perform the autopsy.

The Camarillo Costco warehouse is not yet open to shoppers — the planned opening date was Oct. 30 — but the 32-pump gas station began operating in May, as previously reported by The Times.

It is unclear whether the killing will delay the store’s opening.

Representatives of Costco could not be immediately be reached for be comment.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Det. Erik Hernandez at (805) 384-4729 or Det. Gerardo Cruz at (805) 384-4726.

It was not immediately clear whether Bryski has a lawyer. A hearing is set for Friday at Ventura County Superior Court.