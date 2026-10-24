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Photos: Día de los Muertos

Antonio Verduzco, smiles behind calavera makeup while Maning the Generaciones en Accion altar.
Antonio Verduzco smiles behind calavera makeup while staffing the Generaciones en Accion altar at the official opening of the Día De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina, of Photo stands for a portrait
By Genaro Molina
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Gloria Molina Grand Park transforms into an illuminated, sacred civic sanctuary for the 2026 presentation of Downtown Día de los Muertos. Running Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, this free outdoor cultural exhibition invites all of Los Angeles to honor departed loved ones and celebrate living community connections. Highlights include: A sacred processional and blessings by Ohtli Yollotl honoring Indigenous roots. Family-friendly activities like face-painting, sugar skull workshops, and wellness offerings from community partners such as the Children’s Institute. Participants are invited to leave something at the community altar.
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated every Nov. 1 and 2 that honors the lives of those we have lost. On Día de los Muertos, it is believed that the spirits of ancestors return to visit the living. Ofrendas (offerings) are built at graveside or at home, with pictures, loved ones’ favorite foods, water, salt, candles and marigolds to guide the spirits home.

Panorama High School teacher Manny Velazquez props us La Catrina created by his students.
Panorama High School teacher Manny Velazquez, 67, props up a La Catrina figure created by his students. Altars were created in memory of many who have passed, including former Los Angeles Supervisor Gloria Molina, artist Betye Saar and former employees of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Lisa Markidis has her face painted with La Catrina makeup.

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Lisa Markidis smiles when she sees what her face looks like painted.

1. Lisa Markidis has her face painted with La Catrina makeup at the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Lisa Markidis smiles when she sees what her face looks like painted with La Catrina makeup. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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David Dunlop, visiting from Carpenteria, takes a picture while framed by The Wall Las Memorias altar.
David Dunlop, visiting from Carpinteria, takes a picture while framed by The Wall Las Memorias altar at the opening of the Día De Los Muertos altars at Gloria Molina Grand Park.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Diane Zuniga, with Ohtliyollatl Collective, burns sage to bless the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars.

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Jesus Rios films La Catrina that was created by Panorama High School students of teacher Manny Velazquez.

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Jair Hernandez wears his best Azteca outfit while attending the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars.

1. Diane Zuniga, with Ohtliyollatl Collective, burns sage to bless the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Jesus Rios films La Catrina that was created by Panorama High School students of teacher Manny Velazquez, and was on display for the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3. Jair Hernandez wears his best Azteca outfit while attending the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Consuelo G. Flores, altar artist and curator for the Gloria Molina Grand Park Dia De Los Muertos altars.
Consuelo G. Flores, altar artist and curator of the Gloria Molina Grand Park Día de los Muertos altars, wears La Catrina makeup while in front of her community altar in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.

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