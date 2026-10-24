Photos: Día de los Muertos

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Gloria Molina Grand Park transforms into an illuminated, sacred civic sanctuary for the 2026 presentation of Downtown Día de los Muertos. Running Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, this free outdoor cultural exhibition invites all of Los Angeles to honor departed loved ones and celebrate living community connections. Highlights include: A sacred processional and blessings by Ohtli Yollotl honoring Indigenous roots. Family-friendly activities like face-painting, sugar skull workshops, and wellness offerings from community partners such as the Children’s Institute. Participants are invited to leave something at the community altar.
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated every Nov. 1 and 2 that honors the lives of those we have lost. On Día de los Muertos, it is believed that the spirits of ancestors return to visit the living. Ofrendas (offerings) are built at graveside or at home, with pictures, loved ones’ favorite foods, water, salt, candles and marigolds to guide the spirits home.
1. Lisa Markidis has her face painted with La Catrina makeup at the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Lisa Markidis smiles when she sees what her face looks like painted with La Catrina makeup. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
1. Diane Zuniga, with Ohtliyollatl Collective, burns sage to bless the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Jesus Rios films La Catrina that was created by Panorama High School students of teacher Manny Velazquez, and was on display for the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3. Jair Hernandez wears his best Azteca outfit while attending the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)