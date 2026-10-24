Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Group of men in ‘Scream’ masks raped a woman in 2017. The first suspect was just arrested

Ghostface in the movie "Scream."
Ghostface in the 2022 film “Scream.” The first arrest was recently made in a 2017 sexual assault case in Simi Valley involving a group of men who wore masks from the horror franchise “Scream.”
(Paramount Pictures)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Ventura County investigators recently made a breakthrough in a cold case from 2017 involving a woman who was raped in a violent attack by a group of men wearing Ghostface masks from the horror franchise “Scream.”

Detectives made the first arrest in the case last month, almost a decade after the initial attack, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Ricardo Jimenez-Garcia, 39, is accused of participating in the attack that occurred on Sept. 21, 2017, in Simi Valley as the woman was walking to work around 4 a.m., prosecutors said. She told police that the men had wielded a knife.

Advertisement

The news release didn’t reveal what new information or development led to the recent arrest, but the District Attorney’s Office requested the public’s help in providing additional information about Jimenez-Garcia, the attack or anyone who may have been similarly victimized.

Court records show that Jimenez-Garcia is facing charges of rape and sodomy, for which he pleaded not guilty.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement