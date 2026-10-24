Group of men in ‘Scream’ masks raped a woman in 2017. The first suspect was just arrested
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Ventura County investigators recently made a breakthrough in a cold case from 2017 involving a woman who was raped in a violent attack by a group of men wearing Ghostface masks from the horror franchise “Scream.”
Detectives made the first arrest in the case last month, almost a decade after the initial attack, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.
Ricardo Jimenez-Garcia, 39, is accused of participating in the attack that occurred on Sept. 21, 2017, in Simi Valley as the woman was walking to work around 4 a.m., prosecutors said. She told police that the men had wielded a knife.
The news release didn’t reveal what new information or development led to the recent arrest, but the District Attorney’s Office requested the public’s help in providing additional information about Jimenez-Garcia, the attack or anyone who may have been similarly victimized.
Court records show that Jimenez-Garcia is facing charges of rape and sodomy, for which he pleaded not guilty.