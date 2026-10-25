Man is found dead near entrance to Disneyland, police say

An entrance to the Disneyland Resort was briefly closed Sunday after a person was found dead.

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Police said Sunday that a 65-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk near an entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said the man was a transient known to the agency and was found unconscious Sunday afternoon near the park’s south entrance off Katella Avenue.

The area was briefly closed while officers waited for coroner’s officials to arrive.

Anderson said the man appeared to have died of natural causes and that no foul play was suspected.