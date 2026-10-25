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Man is found dead near entrance to Disneyland, police say

Two police officers standing near a fence and a Disneyland Resort sign
An entrance to the Disneyland Resort was briefly closed Sunday after a person was found dead.
(OnScene.TV)
Photo of Alene Tchekmedyian
By Alene Tchekmedyian
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Police said Sunday that a 65-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk near an entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said the man was a transient known to the agency and was found unconscious Sunday afternoon near the park’s south entrance off Katella Avenue.

The area was briefly closed while officers waited for coroner’s officials to arrive.

Anderson said the man appeared to have died of natural causes and that no foul play was suspected.

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Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

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