SoCal coast braces for high tides. Here’s where the biggest impacts will be

A child plays on top of a sand berms along Newport Beach Pier on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Officials and residents along the Southern California coast braced for impact Sunday from very high tides after early-season storms already caused significant damage in coastal areas.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Orange and San Diego counties from Sunday morning to midday Thursday.

Morning high tides were expected to be 1 to 1.7 feet above projections in those counties, the weather service said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Numerous roads may be closed,” the statement read. “Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated.”

Metrolink announced it would temporarily suspend service in southern Orange County from Monday through Friday at the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside stations due to the tides.

The affected rail line, used by Metrolink and Amtrak trains that connect Orange County to San Diego along the Pacific Coast, has long been threatened by coastal erosion and was already closed for several days over the summer.

Advertisement

The California Department of Transportation has also secured millions of dollars in emergency funds to repair a massive crack that developed during early-October high tides on a slope below Pacific Coast Highway near Laguna Beach. The concerning crack is near the Moro Beach section of Crystal Cove.

In coastal parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the weather service issued flood advisories, a lower-level alert.

At the highest tides, which will occur on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, tides will reach 7.5 to 8 feet, or 1 to 1.5 feet above astronomical projections.

In recent weeks, coastal communities across Southern California have felt the impact of flooding from a potentially historic El Niño.

Robert Martin shovels a pathway out of sand for water to flow at the Long Beach Peninsula on Oct. 11. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach and Newport Beach have been at the center of the devastation, with viral videos showing waves crashing onto oceanside homes, parking lots, boardwalks and jetties.

Advertisement

The Balboa Peninsula and islands within Newport Harbor are of particular concern, Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis said in a statement.

“Our City teams have been busy reinforcing sand berms, evaluating vulnerable seawalls, placing sandbags, inspecting storm drains and preparing additional pumps, heavy equipment and emergency resources,” Jurjis said. “We’re also coordinating additional staffing across City departments to monitor conditions and respond as needed.”

The city said it would provide sandbags at three locations and encouraged residents with private seawalls to reinforce them if necessary.

So-called king tides will not begin until late November, per the California Coastal Commission’s website.

The high tides require caution from beach visitors and coastal residents, according to the weather service.

“If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth,” the NWS advised.

Advertisement

Beachgoers should stay off jetties and sea walls, and avoid beaches altogether during high tides, the weather service said.