Two bicyclists killed by alleged drunk driver during pre-Halloween ride

The Montclair Police Department and Montclair Fire Department received several 911 calls Saturday reporting that a vehicle struck several children and adults on bicycles at the intersection of Kingsley Street and Tudor Avenue in Montclair. Two died in the collision, and a man is in custody, accused of driving while intoxicated.

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Two people died, and two others were injured when an alleged drunk driver collided with several bicyclists out for a late-night pre-Halloween ride in San Bernardino County, the Montclair Police Department reported.

A group of about 30 cyclists was riding east on Kingsley Street at about 10:39 p.m. Saturday when a driver heading in the opposite direction collided with several of them, according to a social media post by Montclair police.

One of the riders was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died later at a hospital, according to the police statement. A third victim remained hospitalized in stable condition, while a fourth — who suffered a minor head laceration — declined further medical treatment.

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The driver who collided with the riders fled the scene but police, with the assistance of witnesses, were able to track him down at his home near the scene of the collision, Montclair police said.

The police arrested Valentin Alberto Rodriguez, 38, on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing injury or death, felony hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter and other crimes.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims. Police said the bicyclists had organized their own ride, which was not sponsored by the city.