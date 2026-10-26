Your guide to Pasadena Measure PFD: A special parcel tax to fund the fire department

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Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.
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From his law office in downtown Los Angeles, an attorney named Leon Lewis ran a clandestine operation to thwart Nazi and fascist plots in the 1930s and 40s to kill Jews in Southern California.
Climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain joins host Beth Ruyak to explain why this winter’s El Niño sharply raises California’s risk of heavy rain, flooding and coastal erosion this winter.
Artificial Intelligence or AI seems to be all around us. It’s part of every conversation, every news cycle, and in every product.