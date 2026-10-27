Deaf workers lose thousands in power tools to thieves, have group hug, vow to ‘keep going’

Michael Litberg, right, owner of Neverless Construction, with Bert Horvath, one of the workers on his crew.

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A Granada Hills homeowner is hoping to help a small crew of deaf construction workers replace thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools that were stolen while they were making repairs to her house.

Jan Menapace had hired Neverless Construction to patch a leak and repair water damage in her kitchen during last week’s storms in Southern California.

She said the three workers were inside when two thieves pulled into her driveway in a silver, four-door BMW sedan and took the crate of power tools.

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Menapace said the Oct. 22 theft left her upset and heartbroken for the workers.

“It was very brazen. They walked right into my garage and helped themselves,” she said. “I’m mad. To take from these men who are working so hard for me, who’ve tried to accumulate all these tools. ... My heart felt so heavy.”

Jan Menapace is spearheading fundraising to help replace power tools stolen from a crew working at her home. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

On Monday, Menapace launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 to help the crew replace its stolen equipment, including a nail gun and eight batteries.

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“The stolen equipment included a blower, and losing those tools has created a serious setback for a crew that was already in the middle of important repair work,” Menapace wrote on the fundraising page.

Menapace said she didn’t report the theft to police because they didn’t know if police could do anything at that moment, but she shared videos of the incident with The Times in hopes that someone would recognize the thieves and report that information to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The nearly minute-long video shows the vehicle slowly pulling into the driveway. A red “Supreme” clothing logo sticker is visible on what appears to be the car’s fuel door.

Shortly after, a heavyset man wearing gray sweats, white socks and black sandals and a black hooded sweatershirt exits the passenger-side door. The man rushes to the garage, grabs a crate of tools and a leaf blower and gets back inside the vehicle, which then reverses and drives off. The theft was first reported by KTLA .

Menapace said one of the workers had gone to collect a tool he needed when he noticed the crate was missing.

“I saw them talking in their sign language and they were looking around,” she said. “I’m like, what’s going on? You guys look like you’re looking for something.”

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She said Michael Litberg, owner of Neverless Construction, who is also deaf, told her that the tools had gone missing.

She said she checked her Ring camera to see if it captured the theft.

“And sure enough, you see the guy get out of the car and grab a crate with all the power tools in it, and a blower on the way out,” she said.

The theft came after the crew had been working in the rain trying to patch up a leak.

“We were already exhausted from the downpour of the storm and trying to hold umbrellas, it was just a horrible day,” Menapace recalled.

1 2 3 1. Thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools from a crew working in Granada Hills. 2. Michael Litberg, right, and crew members work on kitchen repairs. 3. The Neverless Construction crew at a job site Monday in Granada Hills. (Photographs by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Litberg said he and the crew felt very disheartened about the theft but had been touched by the public’s support that came after. So far, the effort has raised nearly $4,000.

“It’s picking up my spirits again,” he said. “I almost want to cry.”

Bert Horvath, one of the crew members, said in sign language that he felt low after the theft but had since felt inspired and motivated to move past the incident after seeing people’s support and generosity.

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Menapace praised Litberg’s positive attitude, which she said helped keep everyone calm in the moment.

It was not surprising for Menapace, who had been with Litberg in her kitchen in April when he got a phone call and was told he was being let go from his sales job at a roofing company. Menapace says she’s been locked in a dispute with the company’s insurer over the leaks in her roof.

“He stood up and said, you know what, this is happening for a reason,” she said. “He’s got one of those great attitudes like bigger and better things are on the horizon.

“I’ve never really met a person like him, and he makes you feel so calm amid the chaos and distress,” she added.

Not long after he was let go, Litberg launched his construction company and came to Menapace to help her with her roofing issues.

She said after the tools were stolen last week, Litberg got on the phone and began calling friends to borrow tools. She said that day they worked until 7:30 p.m.

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Menapace said she ordered a pizza for the men. In her driveway, they ate pizza and embraced one another in a group hug.

That heartfelt moment was captured on her Ring camera too.

In the driveway, next to a yellow pizza box, Litberg could be seen talking and signing to his workers.

“Today’s a bad day, but as long as we stay positive, keep going,” he said. “All you can do is do the best we can. We stay safe, stay healthy, this too shall pass.”

The group then hugs.

“We’re OK,” he said. “We will come out on top.”