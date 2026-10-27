Prop. 3 is being touted by unions as a school funding bill. That’s partly true

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The well-funded campaign for Proposition 3 describes it as a direly needed tool for funding public schools.

“Prop. 3 maintains critical funding for local schools, preventing larger class sizes and teacher layoffs,” says a video ad on YouTube. “Every dollar goes to local schools, not politicians in Sacramento.”

In reality, the ballot initiative is another tax measure on high-income Californians, this one helping to pay for all state services supported by general fund dollars, including healthcare, courts and schools. In other words, schools are the sales pitch to voters for a tax measure that affects considerably more than schools.

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The measure has huge support from California’s largest teachers union, and it is separate from Proposition 40, the billionaire tax measure. No one is staunchly fighting Proposition 3 — including the group of billionaires who would rather see it pass than 40.

Proposition 3 would make permanent higher tax rates on about the highest-earning 2% of the state’s tax filers, rates that would otherwise expire at the end of 2030. If these tax rates were allowed to expire, the state’s general fund would absorb a massive annual hit of an estimated $5 billion to $15 billion in today’s dollars.

Of the money raised by this tax, about 40% goes to funds that pay for transitional kindergarten through community college. About 60% goes to other areas — healthcare, in-home supportive services, higher education, the prison system, the court system and more. That explains why a broad coalition of unions supports the Yes on Proposition 3 campaign, even if the overriding pitch is about schools.

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The biggest spender in support of Proposition 3 is the California Teachers Assn. — which poured about $60 million into promoting it through Monday and has harnessed its vast membership for on-the-ground canvassing. The teachers union has embraced Proposition 3 as a more strategic alternative to Proposition 40, which a mid-September poll found has divided likely voters.

Support has been strong for Proposition 3, although public polling also has been more limited.

Propositions 40 and 3 each would benefit schools. But the teachers union is uncomfortable with how Proposition 40 is structured. Union leaders also worry that two tax-the-rich measures could confuse voters and turn them against both — especially given the massive campaign billionaires are waging against Proposition 40.

“When you have hundreds of millions of dollars being spent against the idea of raising revenue, I think that does impact the general voter zeitgeist,” said CTA President David Goldberg. “There’s always a fear that voters can get overwhelmed and confused, and voters can just say, ‘I’ve had enough,’ and just vote against everything.”

Proposition 40 would levy a one-time 5% tax on many assets of California billionaires who lived in the state as of Jan. 1. It is projected to raise tens of billions of dollars — mostly for healthcare. Prop. 40, in some respects, is a direct, albeit temporary, response to phased-in health- and social-service cuts in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed in July 2025.

For educators, said Goldberg, Proposition 3 is the better bet than Proposition 40 because a greater percentage of 3 goes to education and its benefit would be ongoing.

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“The funding for Prop. 3 has become a huge and an essential part of our education funding in California,” Goldberg said. “Making it permanent is vitally important. We are a labor-intensive kind of work, so potentially up to one in six educators could be looking at layoff notices at the end of this decade. And the impact would be felt even earlier as districts would start to prepare and hold back reserves.”

Other donors of $1 million or more to Yes on 3 include, as compiled by a CalMatters database: National Education Assn.; California School Employees Assn.; CFT — a separate California teachers union; and the California arm of the Service Employees International Union as well as SEIU Local 2015, which represents in-home care providers and nursing home staff.

It adds up to more than $81 million for and about $5,500 against.

Odd bedfellows

In a case of odd bedfellows, Building a Better California, the billionaire-funded group bankrolling the fight against the billionaire tax, has endorsed Proposition 3.

Proposition 3 keeps rates billionaires already pay on income — and appears likely to pass — while Proposition 40 would, in total, subtract billions from their net worth. Their explanation is that “we believe in strong, accountable investments that will strengthen our state, protect our schools, address the housing crisis, and improve other essential public services.”

CTA is far from alone in choosing Yes on 3 and No on 40. Others in that camp include California Medical Assn., California Professional Firefighters, United Domestic Workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom and gubernatorial front-runner Xavier Becerra.

The main No on 40 committee is fronted by doctors, teachers, firefighters and unions, but nearly 100% of its money has come from Building a Better California, the group overwhelmingly funded by tech billionaires.

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Google co-founder Sergey Brin alone had given $102 million as of late October to stop the billionaire tax, per a data analysis by Capital & Main; CTA has given nothing, according to Goldberg.

Significant power players have no issue with taxing the wealthy twice. Endorsers of both propositions include the California Democratic Party; California Labor Federation; the California arm of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; California Nurses Assn.

Education groups saying yes to both include CFT — the smaller but still major rival union to CTA — and the teacher union local for L.A.

“California’s schools, hospitals, and clinics need funding. Billionaires do not,” said Julie Van Winkle, a vice president of United Teachers Los Angeles.

A no position on both propositions was taken by the California Republican Party, Libertarian Party and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

Opponents of Proposition 3 point out that an original campaign pitch of the higher tax rates, back in 2012, was that they would last only through 2018 “to address a budget deficit,” according to the No on Prop. 3 website. “Those ‘temporary’ taxes were later extended, and now politicians want to make them permanent. California voters deserve real results, not broken promises.”

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Richard Barrera, a liberal Democrat and school board member whom CTA is endorsing for the office of state superintendent of public instruction, supports both propositions. His opponent, conservative Republican Sonja Shaw, also a school board member, opposes both.

The Proposition 40 funding adds up to $33.4 million for and $130 million against.

What does Proposition 3 do?

The higher rates were originally to last through 2018. An accompanying sales tax increase was in place for four years. A major selling point was that the higher tax rates were temporary.

The sales tax was allowed to sunset. But the higher tax rates were extended through 2030 by voters who approved Proposition 55 in November 2016.

In 2011, the state tax brackets topped out at 9.3%. Starting in 2012, the temporary tax created brackets of 10.3%, 11.3% and 12.3%. If Proposition 3 fails, the highest state tax rate in California would revert to 9.3% in 2031, although still on the books would be an unrelated additional 1% surcharge on taxable income over $1 million for mental health services.

Who falls into the higher brackets — in terms of income — has been adjusted upward over the years for inflation.

The 10.3% rate affects individual filers with taxable income from $371,479 to $445,771. That bracket for married couples filing jointly is $742,958 to $891,542.

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The top 12.3% rate applies to single filers with taxable income above $742,953 and joint filers above $1,485,906.

