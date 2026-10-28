Investigators find Victoria’s Secret wear, guns, cash and 9 suspected train bandits with cartel ties

Merchandise allegedly stolen from cargo trains spills from a vehicle as investigators carry out a search Oct. 16 in San Bernardino.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A yearlong investigation into train cargo thefts in San Bernardino County has led to the arrest of nine people with alleged ties to the Sinaloa cartel and the recovery of more than $300,000 worth of stolen merchandise, along with firearms, cash and several vehicles.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement that it arrested nine people on Oct. 16 after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of East 35th Street in San Bernardino.

The department said that, during the operation, investigators arrested nine suspects from Sinaloa, Mexico, in connection with the ongoing investigation into organized train cargo thefts. They alleged the group has ties to the Sinaloa cartel but did not provide further details.

Advertisement

The suspects were identified as: Jose Navarrete, 24; Brian Iran Fontes-Carrillo, 27; Mauro Ruiz-Medina, 30; Pastor Pena-Lerma, 43; Alfredo Covarrubias-Navarrete; 24, Jose Alfredo Castillo-Baca, 24; Jose Ismael Palafox-Bernal,18; Cesar Daniel Navarrete-Martinez, 31; and Cristian Erubiel Navarrete-Zapien, 23.

The Sheriff’s Department accused the group of carrying out a series of burglaries targeting Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway trains, resulting in millions of dollars in stolen property.

The task force, the department said, recovered more than $333,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise during the search. The merchandise included JBL speakers, Logitech computer hardware, Victoria’s Secret merchandise, Nike and New Balance shoes and Husky tools.

Advertisement

Additionally, investigators seized four semiautomatic handguns, a drone used for surveillance, a large amount of cash, tools that were allegedly used to break into train cargo containers, fentanyl, and four vehicles they said were used to commit the crimes.

The Sheriff’s Department said the nine suspects were booked on suspicion of conspiracy of theft of railroad property and possession of a controlled substance while armed.