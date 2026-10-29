California man who beat elderly woman with bat captured in Oklahoma

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The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced the capture and extradition of a Southern California man Wednesday, more than two months after he was accused of beating an elderly woman with a bat and fleeing the state.

Erik Navarro, 26, was taken into custody in Oklahoma on unrelated traffic charges. Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Twin Peaks office flew to Oklahoma Monday to bring Navarro back to Southern California, where he is booked with robbery, causing injury to an elder, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and destruction of a wireless communication device.

He is currently being held in the county’s West Valley jail in Rancho Cucamonga while bail has been set at $250,000. A case has been forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.

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Local detectives caught a break after Navarro was arrested and incarcerated on traffic charges in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, earlier this month. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office coordinated his extradition with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department.

Navarro had been on the run since around Aug. 25, when San Bernardino County deputies responded to a distress call around 6 a.m. to the Crestline residence of 71-year-old Therese Garcia.

Garcia suffered multiple injuries, according to deputies, including a cut to her forehead and eyebrow, swollen hands and an injury around her orbital area that made it hard for her to see.

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Erik Eduardo Navarro. (San Bernardino County Sheriff)

Investigators contend that Navarro assaulted Garcia with a baseball bat.

Garcia’s family posted an online campaign that has raised nearly $47,000 as of Thursday morning to help defray the cost of medical bills.

In the post , family members say that Navarro arrived at Garcia’s home six days before the attack.

He allegedly told Garcia that his possessions had been stolen while he was camping nearby. He ended up staying with her for days before family members allege Navarro “began making demands and taking over her home.”

Navarro is said to have attacked Garcia after she asked him to leave, according to family members.

They further add that Navarro battered Garcia for hours as she jumped “in and out of consciousness.”

They said he stole her “phone, credit cards, keys, e-bike, and other belongings and fled.”

Garcia’s family believes the only reason she’s alive and recuperating is because neighbors called authorities.

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The Garcia family post notes that the 71-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed, multiple deep lacerations requiring extensive stitches, broken bones throughout her face, arm and hands and severe eye injuries.

The family is raising money because they said Garcia has no health insurance and is on the hook for thousands of dollars in hospital bills.