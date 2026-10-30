Your last-minute guide to obscure but important L.A. County election races
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Your ballot is overflowing with decisions you need to make. Some you’ve probably heard about — Karen Bass vs. Nithya Raman for L.A. mayor, Xavier Becerra vs. Steve Hilton for California governor, the controversial billionaire tax.
But there are also some more obscure races on the L.A. County ballot that are important as well. Here are seven to keep an eye out for.
Los Angeles County sheriff
This is a rematch between rivals for the job of running the Sheriff’s Department, which also oversees county jails.
- Robert Luna is the sitting sheriff. The former Long Beach police chief, Luna came out of retirement to run for sheriff in 2022, arguing that incumbent Alex Villanueva had taken the department in the wrong direction. Luna points out that violent crime has fallen every year since he took office. Between 2023, his first full year in office, and 2025, homicides fell by more than 25%.
- Alex Villanueva was elected sheriff in 2018 in an upset victory. His tenure was marked by controversy and scandal, and he became a fixture on Fox News, where he appeared repeatedly to vilify “woke” culture and criticize Democrats. He faults Luna, claiming the department has issues with recruitment and retention. He also says the department does not have the resources it needs.
Robert Luna unseated Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County sheriff in 2022. Now Villanueva is seeking to reclaim his position at the helm of the Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. County Charter Amendment A
This measure deals with labor negotiations for key public safety personnel in L.A. County.
Basics
Measure A is a charter amendment that would require binding arbitration between county government and negotiators representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other public safety workers if contract talks reach an impasse and no compromise can be reached. It would alter the current last step, in which county supervisors can impose a final offer that these employees must accept — by law, public safety personnel cannot strike.
Impact
The initial phase of contract talks still would have union and county representatives seeking to hammer out a mutually beneficial deal, with a presumption that both sides would negotiate in good faith. But if a gap remains and an impasse ultimately is declared, the supervisors no longer would dictate the final offer. Instead, a three-member arbitration panel would be formed. The county and union each would select one member, with the sides together choosing the third person, who would serve as chair. If they can’t agree on the final panelist, a state entity could provide a list of qualified arbitrators to choose from. The arbitrators would focus on key employment elements such as wages and hours and would hold hearings and receive evidence from the parties. At the end of the process, a binding result would be issued and made public.
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Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other groups reach an impasse.
L.A. County Charter Amendment E
This is a highly complicated measure that involves jail financing and seeks to clean up some bureaucratic muddles.
Basics
Jails: In 2020, 57% of county voters approved Measure J. This mandated that at least 10% of locally generated, unrestricted revenue be allocated to incarceration alternatives. The problem? Voters later approved the county reform effort Measure G, which had the unintended effect of repealing Measure J. Measure E would ensure that Measure J remains in effect.
Governance: Measure G also created, among other things, a county ethics commission and an ethics compliance office. Officials determined that for true independence, the commission and the compliance office must be permanently enshrined in the county charter.
Impact
Backers say Measure E would clean up those messy governmental issues.
County voters are being asked to fill in gaps to implement previously approved ethics reforms and fix a goof that invalidated a jail alternatives proposal.
L.A. County Superior Court judges
Voters will decide runoffs for four open judge seats:
- Maria Ghobadi and Rhonda Haymon are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 64 seat.
- Justin Allen Clayton and Anna Slotky Reitano are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 65 seat.
- Anthony “A.J.” Bayne and David DeJute are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 87 seat.
- Donna Tryfman and David Ross are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 131 seat.
Maria Ghobadi and Rhonda Haymon are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 64 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.
Justin Allen Clayton and Anna Slotky Reitano are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 65 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.
Anthony “A.J.” Bayne and David DeJute are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 87 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.
Donna Tryfman and David Ross are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 131 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.