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California

Your last-minute guide to L.A. County Superior Court judge elections

A multiple story building with a bronze statue of a woman and a bird.
The Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Four contests for Superior Court seats will be decided in Tuesday’s election.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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Voters decide four runoff contests for Superior Court seats on Nov. 3, choosing who will preside over criminal and civil cases across the region.

Seat 131

The candidates

  • Donna Tryfman, a deputy public defender, serves in the major cases unit, where she handles homicide and other high-profile defendants. She also has extensive experience in juvenile cases.
  • David Ross is an alternate in the Torrance branch of the public defender’s office and also works in Bellflower and Long Beach. He claims to have represented more than 10,000 clients at hearings and in trials.

Dive deeper

The Los Angeles County Bar Assn. rates both attorneys as “qualified” for office. Ross said his mix of legal and life experience and his time as a journalist, when he “listened to real people, gathered the facts and told objective stories,” provide a unique perspective. Tryfman has served as a Superior Court judge pro tem, handling traffic and small claims cases. She has proctored teen courts at Dorsey and Hamilton high schools.

illustration of courthouse and gavel with the number 131 on the portico

California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court Judge Office 131 election

Donna Tryfman and David Ross are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 131 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

Seat 64

The candidates

  • Maria Ghobadi is an L.A. County deputy district attorney. As a child, Ghobadi fled Iran with her family during the Islamic Revolution and settled in Southern California. She joined the L.A. County district attorney’s office in 2015 and has handled misdemeanors, felonies and domestic violence cases. She’s spent seven years in the gang homicide division.
  • Rhonda Haymon is an L.A. County deputy public defender. She grew up in Southern California and became an attorney in 2001. She started in the Orange County public defender’s office before moving to L.A. County, where she’s spent 23 years as a deputy public defender. She has been assigned to a restorative justice drug court and consulted on police misconduct cases.

Dive deeper

The Los Angeles County Bar Assn. ranked Ghobadi as “well qualified” and Haymon as “qualified.”

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illustration of courthouse and gavel with 64

California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court Judge Office 64 election

Maria Ghobadi and Rhonda Haymon are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 64 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

Seat 87

The candidates

  • David DeJute, who defended President Obama against the so-called birther claims, spent a decade as vice president of litigation at Sony Pictures Entertainment. He now works in litigation at a private firm. An adjunct professor at Pepperdine’s Caruso School of Law, he’s taught ethics, antitrust, copyright and patent law. After last year’s wildfires, he returned as director of the disaster relief clinic, where he instructed students who provided pro bono legal services to victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires.
  • Anthony “A.J.” Bayne’s background includes nearly two decades serving in the Compton Courthouse, where he for a time served as deputy in charge. He’s now handling serious felony cases at the Torrance branch. Bayne is an inventor, with patent-pending applications for artificial intelligence tools that automate legal workflows. One helps with closing arguments; another uses court reporter transcripts to generate cross-examination questions.

Dive deeper

DeJute is rated “qualified” to serve by the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. Bayne is rated a notch higher, “well qualified.”

illustration of courthouse and gavel with 87 on the portico

California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court Judge Office 87 election

Anthony “A.J.” Bayne and David DeJute are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 87 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

Seat 65

The candidates

  • Justin Allen Clayton is in charge of the Inglewood branch of the public defender’s office and has defended three cases with life sentences. Clayton said a priority is improving court efficiency through pretrial preparation and “firm but fair enforcement of deadlines.” Clayton said running a public defender branch office gives him a “comprehensive understanding” of the courtroom.
  • Anna Slotky Reitano represented juvenile and adult clients, many of them accused of felonies, before joining the county counsel’s office. Reitano focused on mental health diversion and treatment, aiming to support rehabilitation when possible. A former child actor, she volunteers with local schools and, according to her website, mentors “future lawyers” through moot court competitions.

Dive deeper

The Los Angeles County Bar Assn. considers both qualified to serve.

illustration of courthouse and gavel with the number 65 on the portico

California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court Judge Office 65 election

Justin Allen Clayton and Anna Slotky Reitano are competing for the Superior Court Judge Office 65 seat. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

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