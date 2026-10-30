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Your last-minute guide to the L.A. mayor’s race: Bass vs. Raman

Nithya Raman and Karen Bass
Nithya Raman and Karen Bass
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times; Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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Here is a last-minute guide to the race for Los Angeles mayor, which pits incumbent Karen Bass against Councilmember Nithya Raman.

The candidates

  • Bass, 73, is a veteran lawmaker who served in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., before coming to City Hall. She’s drawn support from more traditional corners of the city’s political establishment, including Los Angeles County’s Democratic Party and its Federation of Labor, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers.
  • Raman, 45, arrived in L.A. in 2013 and launched a City Council bid six years later. She’s been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and other groups that are newer to city politics, including Streets for All, which seeks to expand the city’s bus and bike lane network.
L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass.

California

Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Bass vs. Raman

Mayor Karen Bass faces a fierce reelection challenge from Councilmember Nithya Raman, setting up a generational contest between two Democrats with sharply different political coalitions.

In their own words

Here are Q&As with each of the candidates.

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 16, 2026: Mayor Karen Bass is photographed at The Getty House in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Seeking reelection, L.A. Mayor Bass calls herself ‘an activist fighting for change’

In an interview with The Times, Mayor Karen Bass talked about her response to the Palisades fire, police hiring, her management style at City Hall and her biggest mistake as mayor.

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 4, 2026: L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman is photographed in Los Angeles on Friday, September 4, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Raman says she’s running for L.A. mayor because the city is ‘really, really struggling’

In an interview with The Times, Councilmember Nithya Raman addressed topics including homelessness, how her stance on the LAPD has changed over time, and her biggest mistake on the council.

State of the race

Bass has struggled with unfavorable ratings in the wake of the 2025 firestorm. Homelessness, the Boyle Heights warehouse fire and other issues have made her vulnerable. But she holds a fundraising lead.

Raman says she‘s a candidate of change. But some of her positions and her connection to the Democratic Socialists of America have raised eyebrows, and key allies are backing Bass.

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The latest Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll showed the race in a dead heat.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman takes part in the Housing Action Coalition and Streets For All will host ``Shaping Los Angeles: A Debate About the Future of LA on Monday, March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. This was the first LA Mayoral Debate of the 2026 campaign. Los Angeles, CA - February 02: Mayor Karen Bass speaks during state of the city at Expo Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

California

Mayor Karen Bass outpaces challenger Nithya Raman in fundraising for the Nov. 3 runoff

Although Bass brought in more money, Raman had a larger amount socked away for the final push ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to reports filed this week.

Issues

Housing

Bass points to fast-tracked affordable housing, while Raman has championed strong tenant protections. YIMBY groups back Raman; construction and trade groups favor Bass.

Los Angeles, CA - March 31, 2026 - Mayor Karen Bass walks through a new Veteran Housing Project at 1734 S Barrington Ave on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. This projects marks the first Executive Directive by Bass to cut City Hall red tape and accelerate homebuilding across the city. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Bass vs. Raman: Who can make housing more affordable?

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman both have plans to help L.A.’s housing crisis. Will either make living here more affordable?

Policing

Bass has publicly backed LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, saying the Police Department could be thrown into disarray if he is removed before the 2028 Olympic Games. Raman has called for a change in LAPD leadership without giving a clear timeline of when she would replace McDonnell if she defeats Bass.

Left to right: Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times); Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell at LAPD Headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times); Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

LAPD chief becomes polarizing figure as Bass and Raman diverge on handling of police

Some observers see the November election between Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman as a referendum on LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13, 2026: Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, left, and her challenger, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, face off in the NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Mayoral Debate Tuesday, October 13, 2026. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

Bass and Raman trade accusations over ICE — and former LAPD chief Daryl Gates

Mayor Karen Bass called on her opponent to apologize for her remarks about a former LAPD chief. Councilmember Nithya Raman said Bass deliberately twisted her words.

Environment

Bass has argued that L.A. remains a global leader on the environment, while Raman has said the city has lost its focus in recent years.

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LOS ANGELES, CA-September 3, 2026: Mayor Karen Bass, left, and council member Nithya Raman both participated in the environmental forum organized by the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters at LA Trade Tech Culinary Arts Building in Los Angeles, on September 3, 2026.

Climate & Environment

Bass, Raman tout their environmental bona fides at L.A. forum

In a forum at L.A. Trade-Tech, the two mayoral candidates differed sharply over the city’s environmental performance under Bass’s leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA -- APRIL 10: Los Angeles City Hall shown from Grand Park in downtown displays blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

A climate voter’s guide to the L.A. mayoral election

The leading candidates have barely discussed how they would tackle the climate crisis. So we asked them.

Transportation

There are myriad public transportation challenges for the next mayor, including the long-delayed LAX people mover, new rail lines and numerous traffic challenges related to the Olympics.

Los Angeles, CA - October 18, 2026: The LAX Automated People Mover (also known as SkyLink) at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Following multiple delays the people mover is targeted to open around January 6, 2027. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

L.A.’s next mayor will face transit challenges. Troubled LAX people mover is Exhibit A

The delayed automated people mover at LAX, lags in street improvements and road safety initiatives are some of the challenges that mayoral incumbent Karen Bass or challenger Nithya Raman will face next year.

Olympics

The winner will be in office when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles in 2028. There remain concerns about whether the city could be left with the bill. Raman initially opposed hosting the Games and says she will ensure they don’t cause financial problems. Bass says she is focused on the Olympics as a source of lasting benefits for the city.

Los Angeles, CA - June 01, 2026: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman meets with press outside Al Mercadito in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Mayoral candidate Raman was once a firm ‘no’ on the Olympics. She remains a skeptic

Mayor Karen Bass is a big booster of the ’28 Summer Olympics in L.A.; challenger Nithya Raman? Not so much.

Homelessness

Bass made tackling homelessness a central effort in her first term. Despite some progress, the number of those who are homeless went up this year. Raman says she can do better but has faced criticism from some inside her district over how the issue has been handled.

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 21, 2026: A Metro bus passes by a man sleeping on the sidewalk on North Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, August 21, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Raman’s role in tackling homelessness comes under scrutiny in L.A. mayor’s race

Critics say the candidate failed to lead a homelessness committee with the urgency needed to combat L.A.’s enduring crisis. Raman claims that politics were at play.

Studio City, California - July 24, 2026: Mayoral Candidate Nithya Raman prior to a press conference about the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's annual point-in-time count by the Los Angeles River on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Studio City, California. Raman has been working on clearing this area of the LA River, which has frequently been a site of unhoused encampments. (Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)

California

Street homelessness went up in Los Angeles. In Nithya Raman’s district, it was nearly cut in half

Street homelessness — people living outdoors or in their vehicles — went down by 49% in Raman’s district compared to the previous year, she said at a press conference Friday.

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16, 2026: Christy Vega, owner, of Casa Vega, a long standing Mexcan restaurant, along the 1300 block of Ventura Blvd on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Sherman Oaks, California. Vega, owner of Casa Vega, claims that Nithya Raman, Councilmember, Fourth District has been unhelpful and ignored her requests to get certain city services, including street sidewalk repairs and addressing homelessness in her parking lot. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

Politics

Bass and Raman skirmish over treatment of small business. The Valley is a battleground

L.A. mayoral candidates Bass and Raman skirmish over their support for small businesses. The San Fernando Valley is a battleground

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23, 2026: A homeless woman finds respite from the heat while sleeping in the shade under a store front awning in an extreme heat advisory in Southern California on July 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Homelessness has increased in L.A., dealing fresh setback to Mayor Karen Bass

The numbers from this year’s point-in-time homelessness count delivered a major blow to Bass, who is seeking reelection and has made the issue a central part of her agenda.

More to Read

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