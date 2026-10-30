Your last-minute guide to the L.A. mayor’s race: Bass vs. Raman

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Here is a last-minute guide to the race for Los Angeles mayor, which pits incumbent Karen Bass against Councilmember Nithya Raman.

Bass, 73, is a veteran lawmaker who served in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., before coming to City Hall. She’s drawn support from more traditional corners of the city’s political establishment, including Los Angeles County’s Democratic Party and its Federation of Labor, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers.



73, is a veteran lawmaker who served in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., before coming to City Hall. She’s drawn support from more traditional corners of the city’s political establishment, including Los Angeles County’s Democratic Party and its Federation of Labor, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers. Raman, 45, arrived in L.A. in 2013 and launched a City Council bid six years later. She’s been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and other groups that are newer to city politics, including Streets for All, which seeks to expand the city’s bus and bike lane network.

In their own words

Here are Q&As with each of the candidates.

State of the race

Bass has struggled with unfavorable ratings in the wake of the 2025 firestorm. Homelessness, the Boyle Heights warehouse fire and other issues have made her vulnerable. But she holds a fundraising lead.

Raman says she‘s a candidate of change. But some of her positions and her connection to the Democratic Socialists of America have raised eyebrows, and key allies are backing Bass.

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The latest Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll showed the race in a dead heat.

Issues

Housing

Bass points to fast-tracked affordable housing, while Raman has championed strong tenant protections. YIMBY groups back Raman; construction and trade groups favor Bass.

Policing

Bass has publicly backed LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, saying the Police Department could be thrown into disarray if he is removed before the 2028 Olympic Games. Raman has called for a change in LAPD leadership without giving a clear timeline of when she would replace McDonnell if she defeats Bass.

Environment

Bass has argued that L.A. remains a global leader on the environment, while Raman has said the city has lost its focus in recent years.

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Transportation

There are myriad public transportation challenges for the next mayor, including the long-delayed LAX people mover, new rail lines and numerous traffic challenges related to the Olympics.

Olympics

The winner will be in office when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles in 2028. There remain concerns about whether the city could be left with the bill. Raman initially opposed hosting the Games and says she will ensure they don’t cause financial problems. Bass says she is focused on the Olympics as a source of lasting benefits for the city.

Homelessness

Bass made tackling homelessness a central effort in her first term. Despite some progress, the number of those who are homeless went up this year. Raman says she can do better but has faced criticism from some inside her district over how the issue has been handled.