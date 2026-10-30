Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Your last-minute guide to in-person voting for California’s general election

A man in a drivers cap and headphones stands at a voting booth.
Jose Trujillo of Huntington Park votes in the November 2025 California special election.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Voter ballots were mailed to all registered California voters starting Oct. 5. But if you prefer to vote in person, here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of and on election day, Nov. 3.

How can I vote in person now?

The first vote centers opened for early in-person voting on Oct. 24 but only in Voter’s Choice Act counties. L.A. County is among the 30 VCA counties where you can vote in person early.

But in-person early voting expands significantly Saturday, with locations open across the state.

Advertisement

To find your polling location, you can visit your county elections official’s website or the secretary of state’s website here.

Now through Nov. 2, in-person voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the office of the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

I like to vote in person on election day. Where do I go?

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683 — both provide information from the California secretary of state’s office.

Advertisement

You also can use the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk website here to find polling locations within the county.

All polling locations are open on election day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How do I make sure my ballot was counted?

Once cast, your ballot can be tracked here.

Where do I track election results?

The Los Angeles Times will be covering election night.

County elections officials begin reporting results at 8 p.m. and update throughout the night and in the days and weeks that follow.

More election news

More to Read

CaliforniaCalifornia Politics Midterm Election 2026Guides

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement