Your last-minute guide to in-person voting for California’s general election

Jose Trujillo of Huntington Park votes in the November 2025 California special election.

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Voter ballots were mailed to all registered California voters starting Oct. 5. But if you prefer to vote in person, here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of and on election day, Nov. 3.

How can I vote in person now?

The first vote centers opened for early in-person voting on Oct. 24 but only in Voter’s Choice Act counties. L.A. County is among the 30 VCA counties where you can vote in person early.

But in-person early voting expands significantly Saturday, with locations open across the state.

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To find your polling location, you can visit your county elections official’s website or the secretary of state’s website here.

Now through Nov. 2, in-person voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the office of the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

I like to vote in person on election day. Where do I go?

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683 — both provide information from the California secretary of state’s office.

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You also can use the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk website here to find polling locations within the county.

All polling locations are open on election day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How do I make sure my ballot was counted?

Once cast, your ballot can be tracked here.

Where do I track election results?

The Los Angeles Times will be covering election night.

County elections officials begin reporting results at 8 p.m. and update throughout the night and in the days and weeks that follow.

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