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California sisters among hundreds stranded in Asia after cruise ship halts operations over high fuel costs

Carol Larson and her sister, Crystal Lavering, passengers on the MV Odyssey
Carol Larson, left, and her sister, Crystal Lavering, shown at the Independence Hotel in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Wednesday, were passengers on the MV Odyssey.
(Heng Sinith / Associated Press)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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Two California sisters are among the 203 passengers, mostly Americans, stranded in Cambodia after a Florida-based cruise company abruptly suspended its months-long residential cruise, citing “extraordinary” fuel costs, according to a report from the Associated Press and statements from the company.

The Villa Vie Residences ship, which had promoted a “new model of global living at sea,” offering long-term cruising, “suspended operations in Cambodia as the company works to address extraordinary increases in fuel costs and evaluate restructuring and recapitalization alternatives,” according to a statement from the company earlier this week.

The Fort Lauderdale-based company said that it faced “unsustainable financial pressure” as fuel costs had jumped by about $5,000 a month per cabin for travel throughout Asia — from around $1,800 a month to up to $8,000 a month in recent weeks — and “passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution.”

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Diesel fuel prices in the U.S. have jumped from an average of $3.68 a gallon a year ago to $6.32 on Friday, according to the AAA.

A U.S. cruise ship, the MV Odyssey, docks at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

World & Nation

U.S. cruise ship suspends a global voyage in Asia due to fuel costs, stranding 200 passengers

A U.S. cruise ship on a three-year voyage has suspended its journey in Cambodia due to high fuel costs, forcing hundreds of passengers to disembark.

The cruise company said it was working with customers to coordinate temporary living arrangements, but the Associated Press reported that many disembarked passengers said they had received little or no support after the sudden end of the cruise — one that many planned to be on for up to 15 years.

The MV Odyssey set off two years ago from Belfast, urging people to “make the Odyssey your permanent home,” with the price of a suite for the lifetime of the vessel starting around $230,000.

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Carol Larson and her sister, Crystal Lavering, both from California, were among those forced off the ship this week. Larson told the Associated Press she had paid $120,000 in installments for her cabin, in addition to monthly maintenance fees. Her sister purchased her own cabin. Larson said she was promised the possibility of living aboard for up to 15 years.

“Even though we put a lot of money into it, I am not at all sad that I did it,” Larson, 69, told the Associated Press. “It was such a wonderful opportunity. If things worked out better, if there wasn’t the war [with Iran]... and oil prices going sky high, I think it is an industry that really could bloom.”

Larson said she blamed President Trump for the ship’s financial challenges due to the U.S. initiated conflict with Iran, which has dramatically squeezed petroleum shipping from the Middle East.

Sharon Lane, now living in Orange County, told NBC LA that she had been aboard the cruise for months but left in August for health reasons. But before that, she had noticed the ship struggling with finances, asking passengers to pay additional fuel fees or cutting back on food. In the last week, she said she’s heard from friends that the company isn’t helping them find temporary hotels or flights.

“You know the phrase giving the bum’s rush? That’s what it feels like to me,” Lane, 78, said. “On one level, I’m sad. On another level, I’m angry.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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