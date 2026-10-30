High tides damage 114 structures in Huntington Beach. City warns of more flooding to come
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- High tides and flooding damaged 114 homes and other structures in Huntington Beach, yellow-tagged six homes and sparked a fire after saltwater damaged a lithium-ion battery.
- The water has receded, but officials warn late-November tides could be higher as Orange County cities brace for more flooding and potentially intense El Niño storms.
The ocean wreaked havoc on Huntington Beach this week.
According to city officials, 114 homes and other structures along the coast were damaged by high tides and flooding. Six homes were yellow-tagged, meaning access was restricted due to safety concerns.
In addition, one structure caught on fire after the saltwater surf damaged a lithium-ion battery.
Much of the damage occurred in Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbour and was caused by king tides — extremely high tides that typically occur during new or full moons. The swells flooded parts of the Pacific Coast Highway, forcing the closure of multiple stretches of the road in Huntington Beach.
Long Beach Fire Department officials concerned about structural damage evacuated about 20 homes on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The city declared a state of emergency on Monday, activating a command post and deploying emergency services throughout the week. Despite the efforts, the city said in a statement that the waves still caused significant impacts.
“We strongly encourage residents, particularly those in Sunset Beach, Huntington Harbour, and other low-lying coastal areas, to begin preparing now,” the statement said. “Take time to assess your property, obtain sandbags, protect vulnerable areas, and review your family’s emergency plans.”
The tides calmed down by Friday, but the city said more damage could be on the horizon since “tides in late November could be even higher than this week’s.”
Tides have been bashing coastal towns across Orange County, and experts say it’s a preview of more intense El Niño storms this winter. To prepare, cities have deployed an arsenal of weapons against the floods, including sandbags, water pumps, sand berms and drainage canals.