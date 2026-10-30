LAPD officer accused of holding girlfriend at gunpoint also charged with abusing kids

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Los Angeles police officer was charged this week with kidnapping, assault and child abuse in connection with an incident in which he allegedly dragged his girlfriend out of their home at gunpoint, authorities said.

Anthony Gutierrez, 30, was arrested by fellow officers from the LAPD’s Mission Division on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a brief hearing in the San Fernando Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. An attorney for Gutierrez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, law enforcement sources told The Times that Gutierrez threatened his partner during a domestic dispute at their home, prompting her to call 911 for help — apparently unbeknownst to him.

Advertisement

He allegedly dragged the woman out of the home and into the street at gunpoint, one of the law enforcement sources said.

“A law enforcement officer takes an oath to serve and protect, and that responsibility does not end when the uniform comes off,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “The defendant allegedly betrayed that oath by committing an act of violence against his own family. Domestic violence leaves lasting scars, causing harm that extends far beyond the immediate incident and can affect victims and their loved ones for years to come.”

He was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault. Prosecutors added two counts of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint. Both of the abuse victims were Gutierrez and the victim’s biological children, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to explain the nature of the child abuse charges.

If convicted as charged, Gutierrez faces up to two decades in prison.

Department staffing records show that Gutierrez joined the force in March 2022 and previously worked in Newton Division in South L.A. before transferring to Foothill Division in the Valley. He did not respond to an e-mail sent to his LAPD account.

Times Staff Writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.