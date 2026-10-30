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A new rainstorm moves in Friday. What it means to L.A. Halloween?

Joaquin Diaz preps witchy bus riders for the "Spooky Bus," Halloween attraction at Pasadena City Hall
Joaquin Diaz preps witchy bus riders for the “Spooky Bus,” Halloween attraction at Pasadena City Hall
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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If Southern California hasn’t seen enough wild weather, a new storm is moving in just in time for Holloween.

Timeline

Storms will start to arrive on Friday, with stray showers in isolated areas and maximum temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.

The storm system likely will peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with a 70% chance of rain, the forecast states. Although forecasters still aren’t sure how much rain will fall, it’s most likely to total half an inch to an inch, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard

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Halloween

The latest projections have the rain peaking between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, “which is good news for Halloween activities, at least the later ones,” Kittell said.

“I think people should still plan for rain for Halloween activities, but right now it looks more on the lighter side than moderate side,” earlier in the evening, he said.

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The last recorded rainfall on Halloween in L.A. occurred in 2014, when a quarter of an inch of precipitation fell on downtown Los Angeles, according to weather service records.

Impact

Impacts of the storm are expected to be minimal, with the potential for increased traffic and minor roadway flooding, Kittell said. “Probably the biggest impact would be on Halloween activities,” he said.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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