Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
LA28

Newsom announces a state ‘strike force’ to smooth path for 2028 Olympics

The Olympic cauldron is lit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of the launch.
The Olympic cauldron is lit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of the launch for ticket registration to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games on Jan. 13, 2026.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Jim Rainey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By James Rainey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Newsom will issue an executive order Friday to create a new Olympic and Paralympic Games Delivery and Coordination Strike Team.
  • Strike team leader Jamie Callahan will work to ensure state agencies are cooperating with local governments and LA28 so the Games run smoothly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching a “strike force” of state government workers to help reduce bureaucratic delays and smooth the way for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Newsom plans to sign an executive order Friday to create the post of executive director of a new Olympic and Paralympic Games Delivery and Coordination Strike Team and named one of his senior advisors, Jamie Callahan, as the organization’s leader.

Callahan will try to ensure that more than a dozen state agencies and departments work with local governments in Los Angeles and neighboring cities and with the leaders of LA28, the private, nonprofit organization running Olympic and Paralympic events that are projected to cost $7.2 billion.

Advertisement

“California knows how to deliver on the world stage,” Newsom said in a statement, adding that coordination already had begun with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and with LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover. The governor said the strike force will “ensure California is prepared to deliver a world-class event that reflects the very best of our state.”

California agencies already had been dedicated to take on significant roles in the sporting spectacle.

The California Office of Emergency Services had been named to help coordinate a massive influx of police from around the state and the western U.S. to help protect athletes, officials and as many as 2 million fans expected to flood Southern California in the summer of 2028. (Ultimate authority over security rests with the U.S. Secret Service.)

Advertisement

The California Department of Transportation has agreed to make improvements to highways and freeways — and to mount a public relations campaign to try to coax visitors and locals out of their cars — to assure that athletes and officials get to events on time.

In making the announcement, the governor’s office touted state funding previously approved for the Summer Olympics. That included more than $100 million to upgrade and modernize Exposition Park, home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Another $257 million was set aside last summer to create and enhance “mobility hubs” that connect pedestrians, bicyclists and bus and train riders.

Officials at Los Angeles County’s giant transit agency, L.A. Metro, have been lobbying hard to get even more funding from the state. They requested a total of $379 million in the most recent legislative session and expressed dismay at getting just $20 million.

Among the projects that the Legislature didn’t advance this year: $138 million for a cloud-based computing system, traffic cameras and video connectivity to help expand and integrate regional transportation management systems; $65 million for installing emergency tracks, where light rail trains could be diverted when they break down.

The emergency tracks are a particular concern as passenger loads are expected to double during the Games. Metro also didn’t get $23 million for additional improvements at transit hubs, including seating, shade structures, Wi-Fi, restrooms, hydration stations, vending machines and concessions.

The team created by Newsom will “identify opportunities to streamline permitting and improve communication across agencies, and support regional efforts to expand workforce and economic opportunities,” the governor’s office said.

Advertisement

Newsom praised Callahan as well-suited to the new post, saying he had more than 15 years advising California governors and had helped pave the way for previous major events, including last summer’s FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

More to Read

CaliforniaLA28California Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

James Rainey

James Rainey has covered multiple presidential elections, the media and the environment, mostly at the Los Angeles Times, which he first joined in 1984. He was part of Times teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris

    William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map

    It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

  • Boiling Point S2

    AI Bots Are Lobbying Against Clean Energy

    On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement