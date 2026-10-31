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California

Your last-minute guide to L.A. city charter amendments, ballot measures

The City of Los Angeles Fire Department boat Warner L. Lawrence.
Los Angeles Fire Department boat Warner L. Lawrence sits in its dock at a San Pedro fire station. Measure FD would increase the city’s retail sales tax to help fund the department.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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Voters in the city of Los Angeles will consider eight ballot measures covering everything from taxes and fire resources to governance of airports and the port and the quality of parks.

L.A. City Measure FD

The basics

Measure FD would increase sales taxes by 0.5% to provide additional funding for the city Fire Department. The measure would raise an estimated $345 million annually. Under the plan, the city’s retail sales tax would increase from 10.25 cents per dollar spent to 10.75 cents per dollar spent.

Impact

The ballot initiative was spearheaded by the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, the union representing rank-and-file firefighters, which has long argued that the department is underfunded. It claims decades of neglect have left the department understaffed and under-resourced.

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Critics point out that this would be the third sales tax hike since 2024, following L.A. County hikes for homelessness (Measure A in 2024) and healthcare (Measure ER in the June 2 primary). The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. estimates that Measure FD will cost an average of $86 per person and $345 for a family of four in additional sales taxes each year.

Read more:

SAN PEDRO, CA - MAY 09: City of Los Angeles Fire Department engine photographed at Fire Station 112 in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, May 9, 2026 during a citywide Fire Service Day open house. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to L.A. City Measure FD: Hiking Fire Department sales tax

Supporters say Los Angeles Measure FD will ensure adequate funding for the L.A. City Fire Department; opponents say it will boost sales taxes to 10.75% and cost $86 per person.

Proposition TE

The basics

Proposition TE would carve out a five-year exemption from L.A.’s “mansion tax” for Pacific Palisades homes damaged or destroyed in the 2025 wildfire, sparing sellers six-figure transfer bills on high-end properties. The mansion tax levies a 4% transfer tax on all L.A. property sales above $5.4 million and a 5.5% tax on sales above $10.9 million. At the current level, if a Pacific Palisades resident who lost their home in the fire sold the vacant lot for, say, $6 million, they would owe $240,000 in transfer taxes.

The impact

Supporters say fire survivors shouldn’t owe hefty taxes when selling burned-out lots, arguing the break offers basic fairness for families facing insurance shortfalls and steep rebuilding costs. Opponents warn the exemption covers wealthy landlords and investors as well as homeowners, creating a “loophole for the ultrawealthy” and stripping millions annually from the mansion tax’s homeless and affordable housing programs.

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icon illustration of a mansion on fire with stacks of coins

California

Your guide to Proposition TE: Exempting fire victims from the ‘mansion tax’

Some Palisades fire victims are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in Measure ULA taxes when selling damaged or destroyed homes. In November, voters will decide whether they deserve a tax exemption with Proposition TE.

Charter Amendment LA

The basics:

Charter Amendment LA would change the way public works are administered in Los Angeles, allow the city to lease its underused land to tenants and open the door to greater city involvement in business enterprises. It also would ease some competitive bidding rules.

The impact

The proposed changes to the Los Angeles City Charter are intended to more efficiently deliver basic city services and speed repairs to deteriorating infrastructure such as streets in need of repaving, unsafe sidewalks and broken streetlights.

icon illustration of public works

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment LA: Restructuring public works administration

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment LA looks to change the way the city manages its budget and administers public works to more efficiently deliver basic city services such as repairing streets and sidewalks.

Charter Amendment PL

The basics

Charter Amendment PL would tweak L.A.’s Planning Department, promising faster decisions, clearer rules and more consistent oversight of development citywide. Seven volunteer Area Planning Commissions would be replaced by a single Neighborhood Appeals Board, cutting costs and standardizing rulings on liquor licenses, hillside homes and small-business projects.

The measure would let the City Council raise building height limits, set strict timelines on planning votes and automatically approve some amendments, opening the door to taller towers and speedier permitting.

The impact

Homeowners, developers and businesses have complained that navigating the Planning Department can be complicated and confusing. These changes aim to streamline how permits and projects move through the department.

check boxes flying rapidly from left to right

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PL: Streamlining Planning Department processes

Charter Amendment PL is a bit confusing, but at its core it contains five proposals that would streamline and speed up certain L.A. City Planning Department processes, such as reviews and appeals.

Charter Amendment EE

The basics

Charter Amendment EE would cut the number of required L.A. City Council meetings from three to one weekly while reshaping ethics rules, watchdog powers and referendum signature thresholds.

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The impact

Supporters call three weekly meetings inefficient and costly, arguing fewer full sessions would free council members to work in their districts and steer more detailed public debate into committee hearings. Opponents warn EE would shrink public access, rush deliberations and effectively neuter referendums, casting the ethics and oversight tweaks as modest cover for a deeper retreat from transparency.

Los Angeles, CA - April 09: A view of areas of urban blight around Los Angeles City Hall, including Putnam fountain, Los Angeles Mall and Fletcher Brown Square in Los Angeles Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment EE: City Council meetings, ethics and elections

An amendment to the L.A. City Charter would reduce the amount the City Council meets from three times a week to once, among other changes to ethics commissions and campaign finance penalties.

Charter Amendment PRK

The basics

Charter Amendment PRK would double the minimum budget allocation set aside for the Department of Recreation and Parks, which oversees the upkeep of green spaces, playing fields and senior centers. It is not a new tax or bond.

The impact

Supporters say that the change will allow the city to give Angelenos the park and recreation services they deserve. Critics contend it will tie the hands of the city’s elected officials, forcing them to cut other services to make room for additional park funding.

icon illustration of a public park, playground and tree

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRK: More money for parks

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRK would double the amount of money set aside for L.A.’s park system over 10 years. City leaders would need to find a way to pay for those increases later on.

Charter Amendment PRT

The basics

Charter Amendment PRT would change the composition of the Los Angeles World Airport’s board of commissioners, which oversees Van Nuys and Los Angeles International airports. It would require that two of the seven board members live in Van Nuys and three live around LAX — a footprint that the amendment does not define. As for the Port of Los Angeles, the amendment would require the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners to annually allocate a portion of the harbor’s operating income to investments in waterfront public access projects. It also would broaden public insight into how lease agreements with the port affect the local workforce by adding employment reporting requirements for any leaseholder extending a lease or any lease applicant.

The impact

The measure was developed through a reform effort started after a series of scandals. Backers say it will boost public accountability. There was initial pushback among some terminal leaseholders at the Port of Los Angeles.

icon illustrations of port harbor and airplanes

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRT: Greater public insight into airport, harbor departments

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRT would affect the city’s departments of airports, harbor and water and power, which operate as self-funding businesses.

Charter Amendment SC

The basics

Charter Amendment SC aims to clarify campaign finance rules for candidates running for a seat on the L.A. Unified Board of Education, which overseas the school district and around 350,000 students.

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The impact

Repetitive language in the Los Angeles City Charter would be deleted and the charter would make clear that the same campaign finance rules apply to both mayoral candidates and Board of Education candidates, except in certain instances, the measure says. Among those requirements are rules governing campaign contribution limits, filing deadlines, public disclosures and fundraising windows.

icon illustration of school items, books, apple, and money

California

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment SC: Board of education campaign finance rules

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment SC would clarify language in the city charter to make clear candidates for the LAUSD Board of Education face the same campaign finance rules as mayoral candidates.

More to Read

CaliforniaMidterm Election 2026

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