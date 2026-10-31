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Your last-minute guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are among public safety personnel who would be affected by Measure A, which would require binding arbitration if contract talks with county government reach an impasse.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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L.A. County Charter Amendment A centers on labor negotiations for key public safety personnel in L.A. County.

Basics

Measure A is a charter amendment that would require binding arbitration between county government and negotiators representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other public safety workers if contract talks reach an impasse and no compromise can be reached. It would alter the current last step, in which county supervisors can impose a final offer that these employees must accept — by law, public safety personnel cannot strike.

Impact

The initial phase of contract talks still would have union and county representatives seeking to hammer out a mutually beneficial deal, with a presumption that both sides would negotiate in good faith. But if a gap remains and an impasse ultimately is declared, the supervisors no longer would dictate the final offer. Instead, a three-member arbitration panel would be formed. The county and union each would select one member, with the sides together choosing the third person, who would serve as chair. If they can’t agree on the final panelist, a state entity could provide a list of qualified arbitrators to choose from.

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The arbitrators would focus on key employment elements such as wages and hours and would hold hearings and receive evidence from the parties. At the end of the process, a binding result would be issued and made public.

South Gate, CA, United States - May 24, 2026: Firefighters battle an industrial fire in on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in South Gate, CA. (Second Sentence Here) (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A: Binding arbitration

Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other groups reach an impasse.

Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - LA County firefighter Scott Takeguma works to douse the flames on home in North Altadena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

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