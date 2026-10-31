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California

Your last-minute guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: Luna vs. Villanueva

Sheriff Robert Luna talks with a couple at King Taco in East Los Angeles
Sheriff Robert Luna talks with Sabrina Lockamy and her boyfriend, Marcos Gutierrez, at King Taco in East Los Angeles on Oct. 23.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
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Two experienced leaders of the largest law enforcement agency in the country face off, four years after their first showdown, to once again helm the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Here’s what you need to know about:

The candidates

  • Incumbent Robert Luna is a former Long Beach police chief who came out of retirement to run for sheriff in 2021 and unseated Alex Villanueva in the November 2022 election. Luna has presided over declines in homicides and violent crime as well as establishing a period of relative calm after Villanueva’s tenure, which was marked by controversy and scandal. Luna’s office, however, has come under scrutiny, including when a grenade accidentally exploded in a department parking lot, killing three deputies.
  • Villanueva switched his party registration from Democrat to Republican in the first two years of his leadership and was a regular on Fox News vilifying “woke” culture and criticizing Democrats. Villanueva launched, then walked back, a criminal-leak investigation of a Los Angeles Times reporter, and he was ordered to testify after sheriff’s deputies took and shared pictures at the site of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during Wednesday's debate.

California

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: A rematch between Luna and Villanueva

Robert Luna unseated Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County sheriff in 2022. Now Villanueva is seeking to reclaim his position at the helm of the Sheriff’s Department.

State of the race

In the primary election, Luna received 44.2% of the vote versus Villanueva’s 21.7%. Luna also has raised more money for his campaign. From Jan. 1 to Sept. 19, he had raised more than $1.3 million; Villanueva had raised a little more than $320,000.

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to constituents at a campaign stop
Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to constituents Sept. 12 at a campaign stop at the Burbank Assn. of Realtors.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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Issues

Staffing and retention

  • Under Luna, the number of new deputies who graduated from the sheriff’s academy rose by nearly a third from 2024 to 2025, with more than 400 graduates last year, the department said. Recent data also show that retention rates have risen under Luna after a steep decline toward the end of Villanueva’s tenure.
  • Villanueva claims that he keeps up with the department he once ran, and that deputies frequently complain to him about understaffing and low morale.

Crime trends

  • Under Luna, violent crime has fallen every year since he took office. Between 2023, his first full year in office, and 2025, homicides fell by more than 25%. Data show that property crimes were broadly down from 2022.
  • Villanueva again maintains that deputies he has stayed in touch with feel that crime has run rampant since he left office.

2028 Olympics

  • Villanueva argues that Luna is ill-prepared to handle the next four years, including assisting with the Olympics.
  • Luna refuted the claim by pointing to the role his department played in the multi-agency law enforcement effort to maintain public safety during the World Cup this year.

More to Read

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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