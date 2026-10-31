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California

Your last-minute guide to education-related ballot measures

Students are seen from the back walking on campus.
Students walk to class at Vista High School. Proposition 3 would make a state income tax on high earners permanent, sending 89% of funds to K-12 schools.
(Charlie Neuman / The San Diego Union Tribune)
By Times staff
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Here is a last-minute guide to key education races on the November ballot:

California state schools superintendent

The state superintendent manages the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent also works in close conjunction with the state board of education — appointed by the governor — and often in concert with the governor and the Legislature. The candidates are:

  • Richard Barrera, a liberal Democrat backed by the California Teachers Assn. He is the president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. Barrera defends the quality of public schools and advocates for increased funding and expanding what works from successful campuses to those with poorer academic results.
  • Sonja Shaw is a conservative Republican whose views align closely with those of the Trump administration. She is the president of the Chino Valley Unified Board of Education and says the public education system is failing because of liberal Democratic policies.
Left: Richard Barrera speaks at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Right, Sonja Shaw speaks at the California Policy Center and PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids) event in Simi Valley on Sept. 26, 2023.

California

Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: Barrera vs. Shaw

Although the race for state superintendent of public instruction is nonpartisan, Sonja Shaw aligns closely with Trump Republicans, while Richard Barrera aligns with liberal Democrats.

photo illustration of Richard Barrera and Sonja Shaw surrounded by blue and red sticker dots

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Union power vs. MAGA politics in California’s schools superintendent race

Democrat Richard Barrera and conservative Sonja Shaw clash in a high-stakes battle for California’s state superintendent of public instruction post.

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would make a state income tax on high earners permanent. If passed, tax rates for the top 2% of earners would remain as they are. Income brackets rise with inflation, but last year the top 2% of taxpayers earned at least $371,000 for single filers and $743,000 for joint filers. Money generated by Proposition 3, like the current tax, would flow to education, with 89% going to K-12 schools and 11% to community colleges.

In 2012, California voters approved a temporary increase in the income tax rate for the top 2% of California earners. In 2016, voters approved another extension through 2030. Proposition 3 would make the additional levy permanent. Backers say the measure is crucial to maintain education funding levels and predict there will be grave problems if the measure is not approved. Opponents say taxes are already too high and the state should focus on cutting waste.

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California

Your guide to Proposition 3: Making a high-income tax extension permanent

Prop 3 would make permanent an expiring income tax on the top 2% of California taxpayers that provides money for education, healthcare and other services.

Los Angeles, CA - Ana Guevara, a 6th grade world history teacher at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy, monitors students as they do their studies on the first day of school in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Prop. 3 is being touted by unions as a school funding bill. That’s partly true

Proposition 3 is touted as a school funding bill. Learn how California’s other tax measure on high incomes would actually distribute its revenue.

Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees

Sixteen candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Los Angeles Community College District board, with broad agreement that students need more support for basic needs and pathways to good-paying jobs. Trustees will oversee a nearly $10-billion annual budget and bond-funded campus construction, including student housing, while serving a largely low-income student population across Los Angeles and nearby cities.

Adriana Cabrera, Robert Payne, Kristina Irwin and Steven F. Veres is running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2 race

Five candidates are vying for Seat 2 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

Adam Bruno, Darryn Harris, Elaine Alaniz, Darryn Harris, Nancy Pearlman and Priscilla Umana are running for the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4 race

Seven candidates are vying for Seat 4 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

Gabriel Buelna, Randall Winston and Tonia Arey are running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6 race

Four candidates are vying for Seat 6 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Los Angeles City College located at 855 N Vermont Ave in Los Angeles on Tuesday as The California Community Colleges announced that it has received the largest ever gift to such institutions in the nation - $100 million to help more students complete degrees, transfer to universities and support their basic living expenses. The gift, from an anonymous donor to the Jay Pritzker Foundation, is described by college officials as a recognition of the role community colleges play in educating Californians and preparing them for the workforce. It also addresses the shortcomings of a system that is struggling in many regions to adequately and equitably address the higher education needs of among the state's poorest students. Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

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Job training, housing, students’ basic needs: L.A. community college candidates promise fixes

L.A. Community College District trustee candidates vie for three open seats, promising to tackle student housing, job training, and basic needs across campuses.

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