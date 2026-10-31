Your last-minute guide to education-related ballot measures

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Here is a last-minute guide to key education races on the November ballot:

California state schools superintendent

The state superintendent manages the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent also works in close conjunction with the state board of education — appointed by the governor — and often in concert with the governor and the Legislature. The candidates are:



Richard Barrera, a liberal Democrat backed by the California Teachers Assn. He is the president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. Barrera defends the quality of public schools and advocates for increased funding and expanding what works from successful campuses to those with poorer academic results.



Sonja Shaw is a conservative Republican whose views align closely with those of the Trump administration. She is the president of the Chino Valley Unified Board of Education and says the public education system is failing because of liberal Democratic policies.

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would make a state income tax on high earners permanent. If passed, tax rates for the top 2% of earners would remain as they are. Income brackets rise with inflation, but last year the top 2% of taxpayers earned at least $371,000 for single filers and $743,000 for joint filers. Money generated by Proposition 3, like the current tax, would flow to education, with 89% going to K-12 schools and 11% to community colleges.

In 2012, California voters approved a temporary increase in the income tax rate for the top 2% of California earners. In 2016, voters approved another extension through 2030. Proposition 3 would make the additional levy permanent. Backers say the measure is crucial to maintain education funding levels and predict there will be grave problems if the measure is not approved. Opponents say taxes are already too high and the state should focus on cutting waste.

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Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees

Sixteen candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Los Angeles Community College District board, with broad agreement that students need more support for basic needs and pathways to good-paying jobs. Trustees will oversee a nearly $10-billion annual budget and bond-funded campus construction, including student housing, while serving a largely low-income student population across Los Angeles and nearby cities.

California Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2 race Five candidates are vying for Seat 2 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

California Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4 race Seven candidates are vying for Seat 4 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.